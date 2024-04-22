Inside Kenya Power's plan to splash Sh258 million towards e-mobility

This aligns with the nation's broader ambition to increase the share of electric vehicle (EV) imports to 5% of the total, a significant rise from the current figures.

This strategic move is poised to fuel the EV revolution in Kenya by installing charging stations and deploying electric vehicles for company operations.

The first of these charging stations, worth Sh6.5 million, is already operational at Sima Plaza.

Kenya Power MD and CEO Joseph Siror, launched an electric vehicle (EV) charging station at Stima Plaza, Nairobi on April 22, 2024 Pulse Live Kenya

There are plans to set up nine additional stations by July 2024, spanning across Nairobi and several other cities, ensuring a wide-reaching impact.

A Sh20 million annual budget is earmarked for setting up even more charging stations from 2025 onwards, anticipating a snowballing demand for electric mobility.

This foresight is crucial given that the country's current power generating capacity can support the charging of a substantial number of EVs.

This investment isn't just about meeting energy needs; it's a vital part of Kenya's green agenda.

The transport sector is a significant contributor to national emissions, and e-mobility is a promising solution.

According to CleanTechnica, the transition to electric transportation could considerably reduce these emissions, which are projected to rise by 2030.

The installation of EV charging stations by Kenya Power is a step towards combating this trend.

The economic implications of this shift include reduced excise duty on fully electric cars and innovative financing models like BasiGo's Pay-As-You-Drive are making EVs more accessible.

This could lead to increased foreign direct investment and job creation within the local EV manufacturing sector.

However, there's a need for further enhancement of power generation to match the growing EV market, and the development of adequate charging infrastructure is critical.

While the government has announced plans to roll out EV charging facilities, funding remains a complex issue.

Kenya Power's investment in e-mobility aligns with the global shift towards renewable energy sources and presents an opportunity to address environmental concerns, particularly air pollution in urban areas.

Moreover, the government's proactive measures, including lowering taxes on EVs and planning infrastructure development, signal a conducive environment for growth in this sector.

Companies like BasiGo are already capitalizing on this, having launched a high-power DC fast charging station for electric buses in Nairobi.

While it's clear that the road to a fully electric fleet is complex and fraught with logistical and financial challenges, Kenya Power's initiative is a significant milestone.