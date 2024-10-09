Gov't tightens grip on sugar packers with new rules

This move is set to increase traceability and monitoring of sugar products on retail shelves across the country.

New registration requirements for packers

Effective October 10, 2024, sugar packers are mandated to fill out Form (9), officially titled the “Application for Registration of Sugar Repackaging,” available on the AFA website.

This form will allow AFA to collect key information about the packaging processes and quality control measures of various sugar brands.

As per the AFA statement, the form submission must be accompanied by several crucial documents, including the sugar packers' Trademark Registration Certificate, a sample of their branded product, and their Certificate of Incorporation or Business name.

Sugar in supermarket shelves Pulse Live Kenya

In addition, a Valid Tax Compliance Certificate and the directors' ID or passport must be provided.

Packers are also required to indicate the weight they intend to repackage, whether in kilograms or grams, and ensure they have Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS) approval, along with adherence to labelling regulations.

In the official statement, the Director General of AFA, Dr Bruno Linyiru, outlined the importance of this step, stating that it will boost accountability in the sugar industry

"Pursuant to the Provisions of the Crops Act No. 16 of 2013, the Agriculture and Food Authority (AFA) intends to register all sugar packers for purposes of enhancing traceability and monitoring of sugar quality at the retail shelves," said Dr Linyiru.

Sugar in supermarket shelves Pulse Live Kenya

Focus on consumer protection

AFA’s directive comes amidst growing concerns about the quality of sugar in the Kenyan market.

This initiative seeks to ensure that consumers can trust the products they buy and that sugar brands adhere to strict quality and safety standards.

The new regulations are part of a broader effort to streamline the sugar industry and safeguard consumers from counterfeit or substandard products.

With enhanced traceability, the authority aims to address quality concerns and restore public confidence in the sector.

(the star) Pulse Live Kenya