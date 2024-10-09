The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  business  >  domestic

Gov't tightens grip on sugar packers with new rules

Amos Robi

The new regulations are part of a broader effort to streamline the sugar industry and safeguard consumers

Sugar in supermarket shelves
Sugar in supermarket shelves

In a bid to improve sugar quality control and enhance consumer trust, the Agriculture and Food Authority (AFA) has introduced a directive requiring all sugar packers in Kenya to register.

Recommended articles

This move is set to increase traceability and monitoring of sugar products on retail shelves across the country.

Effective October 10, 2024, sugar packers are mandated to fill out Form (9), officially titled the “Application for Registration of Sugar Repackaging,” available on the AFA website.

ADVERTISEMENT

This form will allow AFA to collect key information about the packaging processes and quality control measures of various sugar brands.

As per the AFA statement, the form submission must be accompanied by several crucial documents, including the sugar packers' Trademark Registration Certificate, a sample of their branded product, and their Certificate of Incorporation or Business name.

Sugar in supermarket shelves
Sugar in supermarket shelves Sugar in supermarket shelves Pulse Live Kenya

In addition, a Valid Tax Compliance Certificate and the directors' ID or passport must be provided.

ADVERTISEMENT

Packers are also required to indicate the weight they intend to repackage, whether in kilograms or grams, and ensure they have Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS) approval, along with adherence to labelling regulations.

In the official statement, the Director General of AFA, Dr Bruno Linyiru, outlined the importance of this step, stating that it will boost accountability in the sugar industry

"Pursuant to the Provisions of the Crops Act No. 16 of 2013, the Agriculture and Food Authority (AFA) intends to register all sugar packers for purposes of enhancing traceability and monitoring of sugar quality at the retail shelves," said Dr Linyiru.

Sugar in supermarket shelves
Sugar in supermarket shelves Sugar in supermarket shelves Pulse Live Kenya

READ: 39 richest SACCOs in Kenya by asset base - SASRA report

ADVERTISEMENT

AFA’s directive comes amidst growing concerns about the quality of sugar in the Kenyan market.

This initiative seeks to ensure that consumers can trust the products they buy and that sugar brands adhere to strict quality and safety standards.

The new regulations are part of a broader effort to streamline the sugar industry and safeguard consumers from counterfeit or substandard products.

With enhanced traceability, the authority aims to address quality concerns and restore public confidence in the sector.

ADVERTISEMENT
A West Kenya Sugar Company tractor ferries cane on September 27, 2015
A West Kenya Sugar Company tractor ferries cane on September 27, 2015 (the star) Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Gov't rekindles plans to revive Mumias Sugar [Details]

In a related move, the Ministry of Agriculture recently announced plans to curb sugar imports from non-East African Community (EAC) and Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA) regions, further reinforcing Kenya's commitment to local sugar production.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Gov't tightens grip on sugar packers with new rules

Gov't tightens grip on sugar packers with new rules

7 women-led startups in Kenya land Sh8.75M for green innovation

7 women-led startups in Kenya land Sh8.75M for green innovation

ASUS Zenbook S 14 2024: High performance meets portability, sleek design, efficiency

ASUS Zenbook S 14 2024: High performance meets portability, sleek design, efficiency

Peter Ndegwa awarded honourary degree as he marks 9 months as chancellor

Peter Ndegwa awarded honourary degree as he marks 9 months as chancellor

Treasury data shows a sharp decline in money supply growth rate

Treasury data shows a sharp decline in money supply growth rate

MPs approve David Kemei's appointment to head Competition Authority

MPs approve David Kemei's appointment to head Competition Authority

TECNO unveils AI-powered ecosystem for a smarter, more connected Africa

TECNO unveils AI-powered ecosystem for a smarter, more connected Africa

Gadgets to cars: EVs from smartphone, TV companies hit Nairobi streets [Photos]

Gadgets to cars: EVs from smartphone, TV companies hit Nairobi streets [Photos]

EPRA closes 13 petrol stations in crackdown [Full List]

EPRA closes 13 petrol stations in crackdown [Full List]

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

ASUS Zenbook S 14

ASUS Zenbook S 14 2024: High performance meets portability, sleek design, efficiency

Sugar in supermarket shelves

Gov't tightens grip on sugar packers with new rules

Treasury CS John Mbadi

Treasury data shows a sharp decline in money supply growth rate

Standard Chartered invests Sh8.75 Million to scale up seven sustainability women-led startups

7 women-led startups in Kenya land Sh8.75M for green innovation