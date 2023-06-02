The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  business  >  domestic

Judge deals final blow against Tuskys

Denis Mwangi

Curtains fall on Tuskys supermarket chain after 30 years of being in operation

Tusky supermarket Imara
Tusky supermarket Imara

Tuskys, a once-thriving family-owned supermarket chain has been ordered to liquidate by the High Court.

Recommended articles

Justice David Majanja ruled on May 31, that there is no hope for rescuing Tuskys. He noted that for the three years the supermarket had been fighting the liquidation petition, not much had been done to revive the retailer.

The company owes creditors close to Sh20 billion, while its asset base is only worth approximately Sh6 billion.

The liquidator, Kolluri Venkata Subbaraya Kamsastry, will be expected to sell assets and use the proceeds to settle debts.

ADVERTISEMENT
Tuskys Supermarket Imara Branch
Tuskys Supermarket Imara Branch Pulse Live Kenya

Tuskys supermarket chain, has been in financial trouble for several years.

The company has been struggling to pay its debts, and its suppliers have been complaining about unpaid bills.

In July 2020, Tuskys announced that it had entered into a debt restructuring agreement with its creditors.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the company failed to honor the agreement, and its financial situation continued to deteriorate.

In November 2020, Tuskys was placed under administration, and a court-appointed administrator was put in charge of the company.

In May 2021, a mystery investor expressed interest in investing in Tuskys.

A Tuskys supermarket branch
A Tuskys supermarket branch A Tuskys supermarket branch Pulse Live Kenya

However, the investor had several conditions before pumping any more money into Tuskys, including convincing creditors to restructure their debt and await the retailer’s revival.

ADVERTISEMENT

The investor's identity was not revealed, but it was reported that the investor was a foreign private equity firm.

The creditoes maintained their push for insolvency demanding specific details regarding the mystery investor.

On May 31, 2023 the High Court of Kenya ordered the liquidation of Tuskys.

The court held that there was no hope of rescuing Tuskys and that the best option for the company was liquidation.

The court-appointed administrator was directed to oversee the liquidation process and ensure that the company's assets were sold to pay off its debts.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tuskys' debts are estimated to be in the range of Sh20 billion against assets estimated to be worth Sh6 billion. The company owes money to its suppliers, landlords, and employees.

The liquidation process is expected to take several months, and it is unclear how much money the creditors will recover.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

A report by Bill Gate’s Foundations shows Nigeria’s impressive mobile money performance

A report by Bill Gate’s Foundations shows Nigeria’s impressive mobile money performance

People’s Health Tribunal finds Shell & Total guilty of harming African communities

People’s Health Tribunal finds Shell & Total guilty of harming African communities

Europe is aiming to replace Chinese commercial connections with African ones

Europe is aiming to replace Chinese commercial connections with African ones

Judge deals final blow against Tuskys

Judge deals final blow against Tuskys

China shows confidence in Nigeria’s new president via business plans

China shows confidence in Nigeria’s new president via business plans

Top 10 African cities where it is cheap to get food

Top 10 African cities where it is cheap to get food

See Multichoice’s plan to penetrate Africa’s fintech space

See Multichoice’s plan to penetrate Africa’s fintech space

Kenya to freely open its gates to any business-person of African descent

Kenya to freely open its gates to any business-person of African descent

Uganda's pension sector witnesses impressive growth in assets and benefit payments

Uganda's pension sector witnesses impressive growth in assets and benefit payments

Pulse Sports

Unleashing the power of M-PESA & its impact on mobile banking and sports betting

Unleashing the power of M-PESA & its impact on mobile banking and sports betting

Comedian Arap Uria received by Senator Mandago after cycling from Eldoret to Nairobi

Comedian Arap Uria received by Senator Mandago after cycling from Eldoret to Nairobi

Thika Sports Club, next stop for NCBA golf series

Thika Sports Club, next stop for NCBA golf series

Big Ted's inspiring message to Kenya's rugby community

Big Ted's inspiring message to Kenya's rugby community

Fitness influencer Shiv Simani joins fight against sports neglect by gov't

Fitness influencer Shiv Simani joins fight against sports neglect by gov't

Kipchoge wins Sh7.4M prize in Spain

Kipchoge wins Sh7.4M prize in Spain

Ombachi shares how career-threatening injury pushed him into content creation

Ombachi shares how career-threatening injury pushed him into content creation

Ruto donates millions after AFC Leopards beats Gor Mahia for 1st time in 7 Years

Ruto donates millions after AFC Leopards beats Gor Mahia for 1st time in 7 Years

Ulinzi Stars midfielder returns from four-month injury layoff

Ulinzi Stars midfielder returns from four-month injury layoff

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kenya's Treasury CS Njuguna Ndung'u (left) with Egypt's Central Bank Governor Hassan Abdalla and AfDB President Akinwumi Adesina (right) during the chairmanship handover ceremony in Sharm el Sheikh, Egypt, on May 26, 2023.

CS Njuguna Ndung'u secures top position in African Development Bank

MultiChoice head office. (PremiumTimes)

MultiChoice set to unveil new payment platform for businesses & consumers

Tusky supermarket Imara

Judge deals final blow against Tuskys

Technical analysis for Forex Trading in Kenya: Understanding charts & indicators [Feature By Yarima Media Links]

Technical analysis for Forex Trading in Kenya: Understanding charts & indicators