The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  business  >  domestic

How CS Mbadi plans to protect Kenyans against stringent IMF tax proposals

Denis Mwangi

CS Mbadi also mentioned a direct conversation he had with his appointing authority, President William Ruto about protecting Kenyans from hefty taxes

Treasury CS John Mbadi with IMF Representative in Kenya Selim Cakir on August 14, 2024
Treasury CS John Mbadi with IMF Representative in Kenya Selim Cakir on August 14, 2024

Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi has outlined a strategic plan to safeguard Kenyans from stringent tax measures often associated with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) loan agreements.

Recommended articles

Speaking in an interview with Citizen TV’s Sam Gituku, Mbadi emphasised the importance of balancing the country's fiscal needs with the public's capacity to bear additional tax burdens.

His remarks come as Kenya navigates its ongoing relationship with the IMF, which is anchored on revenue mobilisation to service national debt.

Treasury CS John Mbadi during a meeting at State House, Nairobi on August 12, 2024
Treasury CS John Mbadi during a meeting at State House, Nairobi on August 12, 2024 Treasury CS John Mbadi during a meeting at State House, Nairobi on August 12, 2024 Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

Mbadi stressed that while revenue mobilisation is central to the IMF's requirements, increasing tax rates is not the only solution.

He acknowledged that past attempts to raise taxes were unpopular among Kenyans, leading to public outcry and legal challenges.

“We are not going to oppress Kenyans with unnecessary taxes just because we have been told to do so,” Mbadi stated.

He noted that the government plans to focus on enhancing revenue collection efficiency rather than introducing new tax measures that could overburden citizens.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Treasury CS also discussed the legal challenges surrounding the failed Finance Bill 2024, and Finance Act 2023 which has faced judicial opposition and was ruled unconstitutional by the Court of Appeal.

Despite these setbacks, Mbadi assured that Kenya's financial stability is not compromised.

He noted that the Supreme Court had suspended the Court of Appeal's ruling until the government's appeal is heard and determined.

"Even if the 2023 Finance Act falls, we can still rely on the Finance Act of 2022 to continue collecting revenue," he explained.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mbadi said that the government is committed to reforming the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) to enhance its capacity to collect taxes more effectively, ensuring that all taxpayers comply without increasing the tax rates.

Treasury CS John Mbadi during his vetting in Parliament
Treasury CS John Mbadi during his vetting in Parliament Treasury CS John Mbadi during his vetting in Parliament Pulse Live Kenya

While highlighting the importance of maintaining a productive relationship with the IMF, Mbadi emphasised that any engagement must consider Kenya’s socio-economic realities.

“We must reason with IMF, much as we want to engage with them,” Mbadi said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He highlighted the need for dialogue that acknowledges Kenya's democratic framework, where public input and acceptance are vital.

Mbadi reassured Kenyans that the government would advocate for terms that align with the country’s long-term development goals.

In preparation for the upcoming IMF board meeting scheduled for September, Mbadi revealed that he had met with ambassadors from key global partners, including the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, and China.

These discussions aimed to strengthen diplomatic relations and ensure continued support from the international community.

Looking ahead, Mbadi reiterated the government's vision of achieving a balanced budget within three years, reducing the need for external borrowing.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mbadi added that the government's objective is to cut down on daily borrowing and rely more on internally generated revenue.

This approach, he believes, will provide a stable economic foundation and reduce Kenya's dependence on external financial aid.

Treasury CS John Mbadi during his swearing in ceremony at State House, Nairobi on August 8, 2024
Treasury CS John Mbadi during his swearing in ceremony at State House, Nairobi on August 8, 2024 Treasury CS John Mbadi during his swearing in ceremony at State House, Nairobi on August 8, 2024 Pulse Live Kenya

Mbadi also mentioned a direct conversation he had with his appointing authority, President William Ruto.

Mbadi conveyed to President Ruto his intention to approach his role differently, from his predecessor, emphasising the need for reform and a departure from business as usual.

ADVERTISEMENT

He stated, "I've told him very clearly, my president, you must understand that I've come here to do things differently, and he's in agreement with me."

This indicates that Mbadi has secured President Ruto’s support for his strategy, which includes avoiding oppressive tax measures and focusing on efficient revenue collection and economic reforms that align with Kenya’s socio-economic conditions.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Trends and predictions for coming years: What forex affiliate marketing has in store

Trends and predictions for coming years: What forex affiliate marketing has in store

How CS Mbadi plans to protect Kenyans against stringent IMF tax proposals

How CS Mbadi plans to protect Kenyans against stringent IMF tax proposals

Global economic factors influencing forex markets

Global economic factors influencing forex markets

TikTok unveils inaugural Sub-Saharan Africa Safety Advisory Council [list]

TikTok unveils inaugural Sub-Saharan Africa Safety Advisory Council [list]

How to invest in the Sh250B matatu industry: Costs, income & success stories

How to invest in the Sh250B matatu industry: Costs, income & success stories

How Kenya Airways achieved Sh513M profit after decade-long losses

How Kenya Airways achieved Sh513M profit after decade-long losses

John Barorot's career profile in the C-suite of Safaricom, Airtel & Telkom

John Barorot's career profile in the C-suite of Safaricom, Airtel & Telkom

Explainer: 5 key factors that influence the cost of car insurance in Kenya

Explainer: 5 key factors that influence the cost of car insurance in Kenya

Safaricom introduces new changes to reverse call service

Safaricom introduces new changes to reverse call service

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

A robotic arm holding a debit card

6 ways Kenyan banks are using AI to serve customers

An insurance car sticker

Explainer: 5 key factors that influence the cost of car insurance in Kenya

Kenya Airways

How Kenya Airways achieved Sh513M profit after decade-long losses

A person holding Kenyan currency

Early warning signs that your sacco is collapsing & how to protect your money