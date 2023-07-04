How much fare Nairobians will pay to commute around various routes in the city

The doubling of value-added tax (VAT) on fuel has necessitated this move, leading to a corresponding doubling of fuel prices.

Albert Karakacha, the chairperson of the Matatu Owners Association, explained the reasons behind the fare hike, among them the increased cost of operations.

"The sharp increase in fuel costs, coupled with other operational expenses, including an increase in the cost of spare parts, loan interests among others has forced us to reevaluate our pricing structure to ensure the continued sustainability of prices," Karakacha said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The association further provided details on the fare increases for different regions. In areas around Nairobi, fares will rise between Sh10 to Sh30.

An embassava matatu at the stage ece-auto-gen

Metropolis towns will witness an increase of Sh10 to Sh50, while coastal regions will experience a fare increase of Sh30 to Sh70.

Nyanza and Rift Valley town services will see Sh 20 increase, and for long-distance travel, rates will go up from Sh100 to Sh200.

ADVERTISEMENT

This fare adjustment comes as a result of the VAT revision and the subsequent surge in fuel prices. In Nairobi, the maximum allowed petroleum pump prices have risen significantly.

The revised rates, effective from July 1st to July 14th, 2023, are as follows: Super Petrol saw an increase of Sh13.49 per litre, Diesel rose by Sh12.39 per litre, and Kerosene experienced an increase of Sh11.96 per litre.

Consequently, the new fuel prices in Nairobi will be Sh195.53 for Super Petrol, Sh179.67 for Diesel, and Sh173.44 for Kerosene.

These price hikes are likely to affect Kenyans across various socio-economic groups. With transportation costs on the rise, commuters may have to adjust their budgets to accommodate the increased fares.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT