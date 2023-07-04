The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  business  >  domestic

How much fare Nairobians will pay to commute around various routes in the city

Amos Robi

Matatu Owners Association Chairperson said the increase is because of the price increase by EPRA

Matatus in a stage
Matatus in a stage

Starting from Wednesday, July 5, Kenyans will have to dig deeper into their pockets for matatu fares as the Matatu Owners Association announced a 30 per cent increase in prices.

Recommended articles

The doubling of value-added tax (VAT) on fuel has necessitated this move, leading to a corresponding doubling of fuel prices.

Albert Karakacha, the chairperson of the Matatu Owners Association, explained the reasons behind the fare hike, among them the increased cost of operations.

"The sharp increase in fuel costs, coupled with other operational expenses, including an increase in the cost of spare parts, loan interests among others has forced us to reevaluate our pricing structure to ensure the continued sustainability of prices," Karakacha said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The association further provided details on the fare increases for different regions. In areas around Nairobi, fares will rise between Sh10 to Sh30.

An embassava matatu at the stage
An embassava matatu at the stage An embassava matatu at the stage ece-auto-gen

READ: More pain for Kenyans as EPRA announces increased fuel prices

Metropolis towns will witness an increase of Sh10 to Sh50, while coastal regions will experience a fare increase of Sh30 to Sh70.

Nyanza and Rift Valley town services will see Sh 20 increase, and for long-distance travel, rates will go up from Sh100 to Sh200.

ADVERTISEMENT

This fare adjustment comes as a result of the VAT revision and the subsequent surge in fuel prices. In Nairobi, the maximum allowed petroleum pump prices have risen significantly.

The revised rates, effective from July 1st to July 14th, 2023, are as follows: Super Petrol saw an increase of Sh13.49 per litre, Diesel rose by Sh12.39 per litre, and Kerosene experienced an increase of Sh11.96 per litre.

Consequently, the new fuel prices in Nairobi will be Sh195.53 for Super Petrol, Sh179.67 for Diesel, and Sh173.44 for Kerosene.

These price hikes are likely to affect Kenyans across various socio-economic groups. With transportation costs on the rise, commuters may have to adjust their budgets to accommodate the increased fares.

Students going to school in a Matatu
Students going to school in a Matatu Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Kimani Ichung'wah defends VAT increase on fuel with comparison to Uganda & Tanzania

Additionally, the cost of goods and services may also be impacted, as transportation costs play a significant role in the overall supply chain.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Uganda emerges as the top source of diaspora money in Kenya as remittances surge

Uganda emerges as the top source of diaspora money in Kenya as remittances surge

How much fare Nairobians will pay to commute around various routes in the city

How much fare Nairobians will pay to commute around various routes in the city

Tanzania finds an increased market base in Iran

Tanzania finds an increased market base in Iran

Chris Kirubi's son-in-law Andrew Musangi shortlisted for CBK Chairperson job [List]

Chris Kirubi's son-in-law Andrew Musangi shortlisted for CBK Chairperson job [List]

Nigeria launches ambitious tax reforms to boost tax base through informal trade

Nigeria launches ambitious tax reforms to boost tax base through informal trade

Kenya Airways' cost-effective fleet strategy takes flight

Kenya Airways' cost-effective fleet strategy takes flight

Concerns mount as Kenya's sliding Shilling forces borrowing

Concerns mount as Kenya's sliding Shilling forces borrowing

See the $500 million deal between African Development Bank and the United States

See the $500 million deal between African Development Bank and the United States

Warnings of the resource curse echo in Tanzania’s parliament

Warnings of the resource curse echo in Tanzania’s parliament

Pulse Sports

Kenyan driver impresses while driving a left-handed race car for the 1st time

Kenyan driver impresses while driving a left-handed race car for the 1st time

Sights & scenes: Ruto enjoys thrill of WRC Safari Rally Shakedown [PHOTOS]

Sights & scenes: Ruto enjoys thrill of WRC Safari Rally Shakedown [PHOTOS]

Jantabets - Where betting meets excitement & rewards

Jantabets - Where betting meets excitement & rewards

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President William Ruto and American Billionaire Bill Gates

Ruto gives nod for Bill Gates' regional offices in Nairobi

Modern city with smart 5G wireless communication network concept

5G as a catalyst for economic opportunities & innovation in Sub-Saharan Africa [OPINION]

ARC Ride's electric bikes

Benefits of using electric bikes over fuel-powered boda bodas

Andrew Mukite Musangi addressing a past press conference

Chris Kirubi's son-in-law Andrew Musangi shortlisted for CBK Chairperson job [List]