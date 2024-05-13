The TSC number application process is designed to be simple and straightforward, adhering to the guidelines stipulated in the Teacher Service Commission Act.
Detailed guide on how to apply for a TSC number, requirements & cost
It is important to note that TSC only accepts online applications and may deny registration for various reasons
Here’s a step-by-step breakdown of the process:
- Online application: All applicants are required to apply for registration through the online portal provided by the TSC. A user guide is available to assist applicants through the process.
- Document submission: Applicants must scan and upload several documents as part of their application.
Documents required for TSC number application
- Certified copies of academic and professional certificates
- National identity card
- Bank slip
- One passport-size photo
- KRA pin
- GP69 form
- Certificate of Good Conduct
- Entry and work permit for non-Kenyans.
3. Payment of application fee: For new registration, a non-refundable fee of Sh1050 is required, payable through various government payment methods such as MPesa, Airtel Money, KCB Cash, Equity Cash, or E-Agent. For duplicate certificate applications, the fee is Sh2050.
4. Certificate issuance: Upon successful submission of the application and verification of documents, qualified applicants receive a certificate of registration within 30 days. This certificate includes a unique TSC number, which is essential for teaching in Kenyan schools.
5. Annual publication: The names of all registered teachers are published annually by the Teacher Service Commission.
It is important to note that TSC does not accept any paper applications anymore and one must apply strictly online.
Possible causes for failed registration
While the TSC number application process aims to be inclusive, there are instances where applications may be denied. Here are some common reasons for failed registration:
- Lack of proper qualifications: Applicants must possess relevant academic and professional qualifications as per the requirements set by the TSC.
- Moral conduct: Applicants with a history of moral misconduct, including offences against learners or involvement in criminal activities, may be deemed unfit for registration.
- Criminal record: Individuals with a previous record of criminal offences that could compromise their ability to fulfil teaching duties may face rejection.
- Prejudicial activities: Engaging in activities that are prejudicial to peace, order, and good governance may disqualify an applicant from registration.
- Physical or mental incapacity: Applicants suffering from physical or mental conditions that render them incapable of performing teaching duties may be denied registration.
