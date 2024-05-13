Detailed guide on how to apply for a TSC number, requirements & cost

Here’s a step-by-step breakdown of the process:

Online application: All applicants are required to apply for registration through the online portal provided by the TSC. A user guide is available to assist applicants through the process. Document submission: Applicants must scan and upload several documents as part of their application.

Documents required for TSC number application

Certified copies of academic and professional certificates

National identity card

Bank slip

One passport-size photo

KRA pin

GP69 form

Certificate of Good Conduct

Entry and work permit for non-Kenyans.

3. Payment of application fee: For new registration, a non-refundable fee of Sh1050 is required, payable through various government payment methods such as MPesa, Airtel Money, KCB Cash, Equity Cash, or E-Agent. For duplicate certificate applications, the fee is Sh2050.

4. Certificate issuance: Upon successful submission of the application and verification of documents, qualified applicants receive a certificate of registration within 30 days. This certificate includes a unique TSC number, which is essential for teaching in Kenyan schools.

5. Annual publication: The names of all registered teachers are published annually by the Teacher Service Commission.

It is important to note that TSC does not accept any paper applications anymore and one must apply strictly online.

Possible causes for failed registration

While the TSC number application process aims to be inclusive, there are instances where applications may be denied. Here are some common reasons for failed registration: