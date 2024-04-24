Why TSC blocks some teachers from secondary school roles despite having degrees

The Teachers Service Commission of Kenya is an independent commission established under the Constitution of Kenya to manage human resources within the education sector.

In Kenya, teachers are categorised into three groups, Early Childhood Development and Education (ECDE), Primary Education Teaching, and Diploma and Degree in education.

Each group of these teachers has different responsibilities and required qualifications.

This article, however, focuses on secondary school teachers and the qualifications they must possess.

Although the teaching curriculum changes regularly, the qualifications also shift with time. In 2024, TSC has the updated qualifications required to teach in secondary schools.

Below, we outline the qualifications needed for various education diplomas and degrees, including specialised programmes for teaching visually and hearing impaired students.

Diploma in education

Minimum grade of C+ in KCSE and above C+ (plus) in the two subjects of specialisation At least C plain in English C (plain) in Mathematics for science-based courses D+ (plus) in Mathematics for non-science-based courses

Diploma in education for visually and hearing impaired

Minimum grade of C Plain in KCSE and above At least C minus in English C (minus) in Mathematics for science-based courses D (plain) in Mathematics for non-science-based courses

Bachelor of education

Minimum mean grade of C+ (plus) and above or its equivalent C+ (plus) in two subjects of specialisation

For those interested in a Bachelor of Arts or Bachelor of Science, the requirements are:

Minimum grade of C+ in KCSE and above C+ (plus) in the two subjects of specialisation Postgraduate Diploma in Education (PGDE) for those who wish to transition into teaching roles

While some degree holders may aspire to become secondary education teachers, the KCSE mean grade can sometimes be a limitation, as the TSC insists on a C+ grade, while some degree holders have below the required grade.

Approved teaching combinations by the TSC for secondary schools

Sciences

Chemistry and Biology Chemistry and Physics Agriculture and Geography Biology and Geography Home Science and Biology Physics and Computer Agriculture and Biology Agriculture and Chemistry

Languages

English and Literature Kiswahili and CRE Kiswahili and History Kiswahili and Geography German and Geography German and CRE Kiswahili and IRE Kiswahili and Home science Kiswahili and P.E. French and Geography French and Business Studies French and CRE French and History Arabic and IRE German and History

Mathematics

Mathematics and Business Studies Mathematics and Geography Mathematics and Computer Mathematics and Chemistry Mathematics and Biology Mathematics and Physics

Humanities

Geography and CRE History and CRE Geography and History Geography and IRE History and IRE History and P.E. Geography and P.E. Geography and Business Studies Home Science and History Home Science and CRE Special Needs and P.E. Music and P.E.

