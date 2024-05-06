How to check your TSC employment status online

Whether it's checking the status of a delivery or tracking financial transactions, the internet offers a plethora of tools to simplify tasks.

Similarly, for teachers under the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) in Kenya, the ability to check their employment status online provides a streamlined approach to stay updated on crucial career information.

TSC regularly advertises vacancies for teachers on its online portal. This portal facilitates the application process and enables candidates to track their application status at every stage until appointment.

However, before checking your application status, ensure you've registered on the TSC portal and provided all necessary information and documents, including:

Certified copies of academic and professional certificates. Bank slip. One passport-size photo. KRA pin. Certificate of good conduct. National identity card. GP69 form. Entry and work permit for non-Kenyans.

To register on the TSC portal, you'll need to deposit a non-refundable fee of Sh1,060 for regular registration or Sh2,060 for a duplicate certificate request.

Here's how to check your TSC job application status

Visit the TSC online portal using an internet-enabled device, preferably a laptop or desktop computer. Select 'Registration Status' from the options provided. Enter your ID card or passport number and click 'Search.' You'll receive confirmation of your application status.

Understanding the TSC application status

Verified: Indicates that the job application has been processed and verified by the commission.

In progress: The application has been received but not yet processed by the commission.

Registered: This status confirms a successful application. The TSC number will be provided on the portal, and you'll receive a text message notification.

Reset: Indicates an error that needs correction. Both the portal and a text message will specify the error.

Incomplete: The application is either incomplete or not submitted.

Rejected: Occurs when the applicant fails to meet the minimum academic qualifications or other requirements set by the commission.

Reasons for rejection

History of mental illness affecting teaching duties. Questionable moral character, such as convictions for offences against learners. Criminal record making the applicant unfit to teach. Engagement in activities contrary to the Kenyan constitution. Lack of required academic and professional qualifications.

Explore additional services

While you're logged into the TSC website, take advantage of any additional services or resources available to teachers.