The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) has issues a clarification on reports that it has started the process of demoting non-graduate headteachers.
TSC clarifies reports on demotion of non-graduate headteachers
Kenya National Union of Teachers has already rejected a proposal by the Presidential Working Party on Education Reforms (PWPER) to demote non-graduate primary school headteachers.
This comes after several websites reported that the TSC had launched a data collection process to determine the number of primary school headteachers who are graduate degree holders, and that non-graduate headteachers would be demoted starting in January 2024.
In a statement released on Tuesday, August 22, TSC clarified that it has not yet made any decisions regarding the demotion of non-graduate headteachers.
“We wish to inform the public to ignore this fake article being circulated through social media,” the commission said.
The TSC's clarification is a relief to many non-graduate headteachers who were concerned about the possibility of losing their jobs.
KNUT rejects proposal to demote non-graduate headteachers
In July, The Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT) rejected the proposal by the Presidential Working Party on Education Reforms (PWPER) to demote non-graduate primary school headteachers.
The union said the proposal was an unfair labour practice and urged the commission to allow more time for non-graduate primary school headteachers to complete their degrees.
"Knut supports the PWPER's radical reforms, which are yet to be promulgated by President William Ruto to make them official. But on this issue of demoting principals, we oppose the move," Oyuu said during a KNUT Coast Regional Council meeting in Mombasa.
"If anyone thinks that primary school head teachers are not graduates, they are wrong. But if there is a teacher who is not a graduate and he or she is a head teacher and maybe the changes want to propose that they be demoted, that is one of the worst labour practices that we will not allow," Oyuu added.
The PWPER has proposed the creation of comprehensive schools, to combine pre-primary, primary and junior secondary schools in the same compound under a single head teacher.
The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) and the Education Ministry will be mandated to come up with guidelines for senior teachers who will work under the headteacher.
