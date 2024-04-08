Simple steps to check your KPLC bill online, via email or via SMS or USSD code

Fortunately, Kenya Power who provide power offer multiple convenient methods for accessing your bill, including via email, online platforms, SMS, and USSD code. Let's explore each of these options in detail:

Checking your Kenya Power bill via email

Below are the simple steps to find out your Kenya Power bill using your email

Log in to your email account and compose a new email. Enter the first part of your Account Number in the subject field. ... Send the blank email message to bill@kplc.co.ke. You will receive an automatic reply with your account balance details and payment due date.

A person using a pre-paid electricity metre Pulse Live Kenya

Checking your Kenya Power bill via SMS

Kenya Power also offers the option to receive your bill via SMS directly to your mobile phone.

Open your phone messages then create a new message Key in the first section of the account number. For instance, if yours reads 233437-45, you’ll type 233437and exclude the rest.

Send your message to number 95551 In a few seconds, you will receive a message containing your current electricity bill and account details

How to check your Kenya Power bill online

One can also check their Kenya Power bill via the Kenya Power self-service portal. You dont have to register to check, however registrering gives you access to more services.

Proceed to click to the bill or meter query and a figure representing the status of your account will be reflected.

How to check Kenya Power bill online Pulse Live Kenya

Checking your bill via USSD code

You can also check your bill and dialling the USSD code *977#. Here you will get the option for postpaid services and you will get to know your power bill.

Kenya Power offers a range of options for accessing your electricity bill, catering to the diverse needs and preferences of its customers.