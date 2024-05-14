6 hacks to utilise during an internet outage to boost your work

While it can be frustrating, there are still ways to make the most of a slow internet connection and stay productive.

Tips to help you navigate through an internet outage

1. Prioritise tasks

ADVERTISEMENT

Start by identifying tasks that are critical and time-sensitive. These might include communicating with clients, submitting reports, or attending virtual meetings.

By focusing on essential tasks first, you ensure that the most important work gets done despite the internet outage.

2. Utilise offline tools

Many productivity applications offer offline modes that allow you to work without an internet connection.

For example, word processors like Microsoft Word or Google Docs often have offline capabilities, enabling you to write or edit documents seamlessly.

ADVERTISEMENT

An AI generated image of a woman working on a laptop Pulse Live Kenya

Similarly, project management tools like Trello or Asana may have offline features for organising tasks and tracking progress.

3. Download resources in advance

Anticipating an internet outage, preemptively download any files or resources you may need.

ADVERTISEMENT

This could include documents, spreadsheets, reference materials, or research articles. By having these resources readily available offline, you can continue working without interruption.

4. Limit bandwidth-intensive activities

During an internet outage, refrain from activities that consume a lot of bandwidth, such as streaming high-definition videos or downloading large files.

These activities can slow down the internet for everyone sharing the connection. Instead, focus on tasks that require minimal internet usage to optimize the available bandwidth for essential work.

5. Optimise browser settings

ADVERTISEMENT

Adjusting your browser settings can significantly improve performance on a slow internet connection.

An AI generated image of a man working on a laptop Pulse Live Kenya

For instance, you can disable the automatic loading of images or use browser extensions like ad blockers to reduce data usage.

Additionally, clearing your browser cache and cookies can help speed up browsing by removing temporary files that may slow down the browser.

ADVERTISEMENT

6. Use mobile hotspots or alternate connections:

If you have access to a mobile hotspot or alternate internet connection, such as a nearby café or library, consider utilising them for essential tasks.

While these connections may not offer fast speeds, they can provide temporary access to the internet when needed.