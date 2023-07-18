The sports category has moved to a new website.

Details of IMF's new Sh140B loan for Kenya

Denis Mwangi

IMF Deputy MD Antoinette Sayeh noted that Kenya's economy has been resilient despite the worst drought in many decades and a difficult external environment.

President William Ruto signs a document at State House
President William Ruto signs a document at State House

The International Monetary Fund has approved a loan of almost $1 billion (Sh140 billion) for Kenya to support economic recovery and mitigation against climate change.

The loans were approved after the IMF executive board completed the fifth review of the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) and Extended Credit Facility (ECF) arrangements for Kenya.

The board’s decision paves the way for immediate disbursement of $415.4 million (Sh58.8 billion).

Additionally, the board approved an extension of the EFF/ECF arrangements from 38 months to 48 months, allowing more time for Kenya to implement its reform agenda. This extension will last until April 1, 2025.

President William Ruto was speaking during a round-table with President of France Emmanuel Macron, International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva and the President of the World Bank Group Ajay Banga in the New Global Financial Pact Summit in Paris.
President William Ruto was speaking during a round-table with President of France Emmanuel Macron, International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva and the President of the World Bank Group Ajay Banga in the New Global Financial Pact Summit in Paris. President William Ruto was speaking during a round-table with President of France Emmanuel Macron, International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva and the President of the World Bank Group Ajay Banga in the New Global Financial Pact Summit in Paris. Pulse Live Kenya

Another loan of $551.4 million (Sh78 billion) was also approved, bringing the total loan approval in the 5th review to close to $1 billion (Sh140 billion).

The Executive Board also approved Kenya’s request for an arrangement under the Resilience and Sustainability Facility (RSF) of $551.4 million to support Kenya’s ambitious efforts to build resilience to climate change,” a statement from the IMF read in part.

At the conclusion of the Executive Board’s discussion, IMF Deputy MD Antoinette Sayeh noted that Kenya's economy has been resilient despite the worst drought in many decades and a difficult external environment.

She also praised President William Ruto’s maiden Finance Act 2023 and the Budget Policy Statement for the financial year 2023/24.

President WIlliam Ruto
President WIlliam Ruto President WIlliam Ruto Pulse Live Kenya

The approval of the FY2023/24 Budget and 2023 Finance Act are crucial steps to support ongoing consolidation efforts to reduce debt vulnerabilities while protecting social and development expenditures.

However, recent challenges in resource mobilization and elevated uncertainty call for contingency plans that can be quickly deployed to ringfence fiscal performance going forward,” she said.

The IMF boss added that CBK should also continue taking appropriate steps to strengthen its reserves position and deepen the foreign exchange market while allowing exchange rate flexibility as a shock absorber.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

