JKIA ranked best airport in Africa as Kenya shines at World Travel Awards 2024

Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) has been ranked as the best airport in Africa by the World Travel Awards.
Kenya’s dominance in the continent’s travel, business and tourism industry in the face of stiff competition from other countries stood out across several categories.
JKIA floored some of the continent’s notable airports including South Africa’s Cape Town International Airport and Oliver Reginald Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg, Tanzania’s Julius Nyerere International Airport, Rwanda’s Kigali International Airport and Casablanca Mohammed V Airport in Morocco.
The award was received by Acting JKIA Airport Manager, Selina Gor and Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) Managing Director Henry Ogoye.
"This win reflects our commitment to delivering exceptional service, enhancing operational efficiency, & continuously improving the passenger experience. We thank all our passengers & partners for their continued support," KAA noted in a statement.
Celebrating excellence in global travel and tourism industry
Established in 1993, the World Travel Awards acknowledges, rewards and celebrates excellence across all sectors of the global travel and tourism industry.
The 2024 awards saw Kenya walk away with several awards, including having the national carrier, Kenya Airways bagging the continent's Leading Airline 2024, Africa's Leading Airline-Business Class 2024, and Africa's Leading Airline Brand 2024.
Africa's Leading Airline-Economy Class 2024 went to Ethiopian Airlines with Tanzania crowned as Africa's Leading Destination.
Nairobi scooped the award for Africa's Leading Business Travel Destination 2024 with Africa's Leading City Hotel 2024 going to Fairmont The Norfolk, Kenya.
- Africa’s Leading Airport Hotel 2024 - Four Points by Sheraton Nairobi Airport
- Africa's Leading All-Inclusive Resort 2024 - Diamonds Dream of Africa, Kenya
- Africa's Leading Beach Destination 2024 - Diani Beach, Kenya Africa's Leading Beach Resort 2024 - Swahili Beach, Kenya
- Africa's Leading Boutique Resort 2024 - Billionaire Resort & Retreat, Kenya.
- Africa's Leading Conservation Company 2024 - Ol Pejeta Conservancy
- Africa's Leading Design Hotel 2024 - Tribe Hotel, Kenya
- Africa's Leading Family Resort 2024 - Baobab Beach Resort & Spa, Kenya
- Africa's Leading Hotel 2024 - Fairmont Mount Kenya Safari Club
- Africa's Leading Hotel Residences 2024 - The Residences at Leopard Beach Resort & Spa, Kenya
- Africa's Leading Luxury Hotel Villa 2024 - The Cliff Villa @ Alfajiri Villas, Kenya
- Africa's Leading Luxury Private Villa 2024 - Sirai House, Kenya
- Africa's Leading New Hotel 2024 - Angama Amboseli, Kenya
- Africa's Leading Private Island Resort 2024 - Chale Island, Kenya
- Africa's Leading Resort 2024 - Diamonds Leisure Beach & Golf Resort, Kenya
- Africa's Leading Serviced Apartments 2024 - Somerset Westview Nairobi, Kenya
- Africa's Leading Sports Resort 2024 - Ocean Sports Resort, Watamu, Kenya
- Africa's Leading Tented Safari Camp 2024 - Finch Hattons, Kenya