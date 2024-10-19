JKIA ranked best airport in Africa as Kenya shines at World Travel Awards 2024

JKIA floored some of the continent’s notable airports including South Africa’s Cape Town International Airport and Oliver Reginald Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg, Tanzania’s Julius Nyerere International Airport, Rwanda’s Kigali International Airport and Casablanca Mohammed V Airport in Morocco.

The award was received by Acting JKIA Airport Manager, Selina Gor and Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) Managing Director Henry Ogoye.

"This win reflects our commitment to delivering exceptional service, enhancing operational efficiency, & continuously improving the passenger experience. We thank all our passengers & partners for their continued support," KAA noted in a statement.

Celebrating excellence in global travel and tourism industry

Established in 1993, the World Travel Awards acknowledges, rewards and celebrates excellence across all sectors of the global travel and tourism industry.

The 2024 awards saw Kenya walk away with several awards, including having the national carrier, Kenya Airways bagging the continent's Leading Airline 2024, Africa's Leading Airline-Business Class 2024, and Africa's Leading Airline Brand 2024.

File image of a Kenya Airways plane Pulse Live Kenya

Africa's Leading Airline-Economy Class 2024 went to Ethiopian Airlines with Tanzania crowned as Africa's Leading Destination.

Kenya's dominance in Africa's travel, business and tourism industry

Kenya’s dominance in the continent’s travel, business and tourism industry in the face of stiff competition from other countries stood out across several categories.

Nairobi scooped the award for Africa's Leading Business Travel Destination 2024 with Africa's Leading City Hotel 2024 going to Fairmont The Norfolk, Kenya.