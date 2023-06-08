The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  business  >  domestic

Kenya Power, Safaricom partner to launch Smart Poles in Nairobi

Denis Mwangi

Kenya Power has commenced the installation of Smart Poles in different areas in Nairobi

Kenya Power CEO & MD Joseph Siror speaks during the Kenya Power Grid Conference on June 8, 2023
Kenya Power CEO & MD Joseph Siror speaks during the Kenya Power Grid Conference on June 8, 2023

Kenya Power has embarked on an innovative pilot project aimed at revolutionizing internet connectivity.

Recommended articles

As part of its revenue diversification strategy, the company has commenced the installation of special utility poles, known as Smart Poles, which will facilitate high-speed internet access.

The Managing Director and CEO of Kenya Power, Dr. (Eng.) Joseph Siror, highlighted the significance of this initiative, stating that the Smart Poles will provide an alternative solution for deploying last-mile data networks through wireless technologies.

The project will not only address the challenges faced by telecom service providers in terms of data coverage and capacity but also alleviate the issue of signal dropouts.

ADVERTISEMENT
Attendees at the Kenya Power Grid Conference in Nairobi on June 8, 2023
Attendees at the Kenya Power Grid Conference in Nairobi on June 8, 2023 Attendees at the Kenya Power Grid Conference in Nairobi on June 8, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

The move to introduce Smart Poles comes at a time when there is an increasing demand for internet connectivity, placing significant pressure on telecommunications service providers to expand their last-mile data networks.

To tackle this issue Kenya Power has partnered with Safaricom to conduct the pilot project in six strategic locations within Nairobi.

Once the pilot phase is completed, the utility company plans to install smart poles throughout its overhead network.

ADVERTISEMENT

These poles will be leased to telecom service providers for mounting their wireless transmission equipment.

Dr. (Eng.) Siror emphasized the company's commitment to fostering growth and offering exceptional service to its customers, stating that they have established a solid foundation for the future by leveraging innovative and sustainable solutions.

Kenya Power's Managing Director further highlighted the company's proactive approach in driving the nation's digital economy agenda.

In addition to the smart poles pilot project, discussions are underway with the Ministry of ICT to develop a framework that would enable Kenya Power to play a pivotal role in the realization of the government's digital economy goals.

ADVERTISEMENT
Kenya Power Regional Manager (Western) Sarah Wepukhulu, and Ag. Security Manager, Paul Gichovi (Maj.) during the Kenya Power Grid Conference on June 8, 2023
Kenya Power Regional Manager (Western) Sarah Wepukhulu, and Ag. Security Manager, Paul Gichovi (Maj.) during the Kenya Power Grid Conference on June 8, 2023 Kenya Power Regional Manager (Western) Sarah Wepukhulu, and Ag. Security Manager, Paul Gichovi (Maj.) during the Kenya Power Grid Conference on June 8, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

Given its extensive network and fibre capacity, the utility company intends to provide cost-effective infrastructure for internet connectivity, primarily targeting public institutions such as schools and hospitals.

This aligns with the company's vision of fully automating the grid and reinforces its commitment to innovation and sustainable growth.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Tony Elumelu’s investment across Africa and Business Impact

Tony Elumelu’s investment across Africa and Business Impact

Gov't commences 2nd project under Ruto's Sh500B deal with U.K. Prime Minister

Gov't commences 2nd project under Ruto's Sh500B deal with U.K. Prime Minister

Kenya Power, Safaricom partner to launch Smart Poles in Nairobi

Kenya Power, Safaricom partner to launch Smart Poles in Nairobi

Legal action from Australia may threaten Cameroon-China joint project

Legal action from Australia may threaten Cameroon-China joint project

KRA allocated Sh1.2B to go after Kenyans evading tax

KRA allocated Sh1.2B to go after Kenyans evading tax

Weapons acquisition amongst other spending has seen Egypt's debt soar uncontrollably

Weapons acquisition amongst other spending has seen Egypt's debt soar uncontrollably

Overcoming the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic the Eastern Regional Trade Fair resumes in Uganda

Overcoming the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic the Eastern Regional Trade Fair resumes in Uganda

Absa Bank announces mega-investment in off-grid solar energy

Absa Bank announces mega-investment in off-grid solar energy

This is unfair - Digital lenders push back against proposed 20% tax in Finance Bill 2023

This is unfair - Digital lenders push back against proposed 20% tax in Finance Bill 2023

Pulse Sports

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

Unleashing the power of M-PESA & its impact on mobile banking and sports betting

Unleashing the power of M-PESA & its impact on mobile banking and sports betting

Comedian Arap Uria received by Senator Mandago after cycling from Eldoret to Nairobi

Comedian Arap Uria received by Senator Mandago after cycling from Eldoret to Nairobi

Thika Sports Club, next stop for NCBA golf series

Thika Sports Club, next stop for NCBA golf series

Big Ted's inspiring message to Kenya's rugby community

Big Ted's inspiring message to Kenya's rugby community

Fitness influencer Shiv Simani joins fight against sports neglect by gov't

Fitness influencer Shiv Simani joins fight against sports neglect by gov't

Kipchoge wins Sh7.4M prize in Spain

Kipchoge wins Sh7.4M prize in Spain

Ombachi shares how career-threatening injury pushed him into content creation

Ombachi shares how career-threatening injury pushed him into content creation

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Tusky supermarket Imara

Judge deals final blow against Tuskys

MTN Uganda CEO Sylvia Mulinge

Sylvia Mulinge's Biography: Education, career, family & net worth

Kenyan farmer plucking tea

Tea farmers to pocket Sh584.8M in dividends

Former Safaricom Board chair John Ngumi

John Ngumi explains resigning from Kenya Airways board