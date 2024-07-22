Why Kenyans will wait longer before earning from Facebook & Instagram

Kenyan Facebook creators may have to wait longer for monetisation opportunities as the country's political situation remains unstable.

Kenyan singer Michael Bundi recently took to Meta's platform Threads, to express his concerns about the delayed rollout. He directly addressed Moon Baz, the Creator Partnerships Lead for the Middle East, Africa, and Turkey at Meta.

Concerns raised by Michael Bundi

Michael Bundi's query highlighted the growing frustration among Kenyan creators regarding the delayed launch of Facebook monetisation.

He asked Moon Baz, "Hi Moon Baz, most of the people who were hopeful about Facebook monetisation in Kenya are losing hope that it may become a reality. Is there a possibility that the programme rollout was cancelled? Asking on behalf of the young creators in the 254."

Moon Baz, the Creator Partnerships Lead for the Middle East, Africa, and Turkey at Meta Pulse Live Kenya

Response from Moon Baz

Moon Baz responded, reassuring creators that the rollout had not been cancelled but was merely postponed due to the current sensitive political climate in Kenya.

"We are still ready to launch! We are mindful that this is a sensitive moment in the country and out of respect we have paused the launch temporarily. We are hoping to launch very very soon!! The rollout was not cancelled," she stated.

Meta's initial plans

In March 2024, Meta, which owns Facebook and Instagram, announced plans to introduce monetisation opportunities for Kenyan users by June 2024.

Speaking at State House, Nairobi, Meta President of Global Affairs Nick Clegg revealed that President William Ruto had emphasised the need for creators to earn revenue directly from the platform, rather than relying solely on local product endorsements.

Pulse Live Kenya

Monetisation tools for creators

Kenyan creators can look forward to several monetisation tools once the programme launches:

Instream Ads on Facebook & Instagram Instream ads are image or video ads that appear before, during, or after a video, allowing advertisers to reach their target audience non-disruptively while users engage with video content. Instagram Gifts This feature allows creators to monetise their Reels content. Viewers can send virtual gifts to show their appreciation for the creators' work. Facebook Stars Facebook Stars enables followers to support creators by purchasing and sending Stars, appreciating their gaming, live, on-demand, photo, or text content.

President William Ruto with Meta Global President Nick Clegg at State House, Nairobi on March 18, 2024 Pulse Live Kenya

Eligibility for monetisation

Kenya will soon become an eligible country for these monetisation tools. To qualify, creators must meet the following criteria: