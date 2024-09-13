The sports category has moved to a new website.

Kenyan street food vendors leverage TikTok to overcome economic hardships

Denis Mwangi

Amid Kenya’s current economic challenges, street food vendors have found an unexpected avenue to thrive: TikTok.

Kenyan street food
Kenyan street food

With the cost of living rising and many Kenyans turning to side hustles, as highlighted by a recent Tala survey, street food entrepreneurs are increasingly relying on the digital platform to draw attention to their affordable and innovative culinary offerings.

Street food, such as “smocha”—a popular snack made of smokies, chapati, and salad—has become a mainstay on TikTok, captivating local and international audiences.

Kenyan street food
Kenyan street food Smocha a type of Kenyan street food Pulse Live Kenya

Hashtags like #KenyanFood, though not yet widely popular, are making inroads with over 13,000 posts , showcasing the country’s rich food culture.

While TikTok may be better known for entertainment, food content creators in Kenya are using it to support their small businesses in the face of an uncertain economy.

In this digital space, creators share their cooking techniques, highlight affordability, and tell the stories behind these local delicacies.

These vendors often target budget-conscious consumers, selling meals that cost less than $1, providing an essential source of income.

Beyond just feeding people, some vendors highlight sustainability by incorporating locally sourced ingredients and embracing eco-friendly practices.

Circular economy principles, like reducing waste and promoting farm-to-table initiatives, are becoming central to how some of these businesses operate.

Creators like @adiamos1 and @bitebuddies1 share not just recipes but also cultural reflections, offering viewers a glimpse into Kenya’s diverse street food scene.

Kenyan street food
Kenyan street food Kenyan street food Pulse Live Kenya

Others, like @davidsbeenhere and @ifys.kitchen, focus on bringing the experience to international audiences, documenting their discoveries of Kenyan street cuisine.

While TikTok may not be a silver bullet for these vendors, it is providing a platform where they can showcase their resilience and creativity in an economy where traditional business avenues are becoming more challenging.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

