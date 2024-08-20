Creativity at its best! How Zimmerman vendor makes 700 chapatis each day [Video]

The goal of every business is to maximise profits while reducing the cost of operations.

Yusuf Hassan, a chapati vendor based in Zimmerman, Nairobi, has successfully found a way to cut down on his operational costs, boost his profits, and enhance his services, all through an innovative approach to his business.

Hassan's journey is a testament to the power of creativity and determination in small-scale enterprises.

Yusuf Hassan's move from Mtwapa, Mombasa to Zimmerman

Hassan began his chapati business, Jitume Fast Foods, in 2023 after relocating from Mtwapa, Mombasa.

What started as a single establishment has now expanded to include two additional outlets within the same area, employing nine young people.

Yusuf Hassan's chapati business in Zimmerman Pulse Live Kenya

His business has quickly attracted a large clientele, thanks to his competitive pricing, quick service, and the delicious, soft chapatis that keep customers coming back for more.

Innovative chapati pan

One of the key innovations that have set Hassan apart from other chapati vendors is his customised chapati frying pan.

Unlike the typical pans used by other vendors, Hassan’s pan is a hybrid between a frying pan and a gas stove.

This unique design allows him to cook up to 18 chapatis simultaneously, significantly increasing his production capacity while also saving on cooking gas.

“This pan is a game changer for me. It’s like the ones used in burger joints, but mine is specially designed for chapatis,” Hassan told this writer.

This innovation has enabled him to scale up his production from two 2kg packets of flour per day to over 24 packets daily, amounting to close to 700 chapatis each day.

Yusuf Hassan's chapati business in Zimmerman Pulse Live Kenya

Maintaining quality and hygiene

In addition to his innovative frying pan, Hassan has taken other steps to ensure that his chapatis are of the highest quality.

Each chapati is sold for Sh20, and to maintain the perfect temperature, he uses a cooler that keeps the chapatis warm and fresh until they are served.

Furthermore, unlike many street vendors who operate under umbrella shades, Hassan has secured a small, clean set-up that allows him to work in any weather conditions.

“Cleanliness is key in this business. My customers trust me because they know I prioritise hygiene,” he said.

Challenges and future plans

Despite his success, Hassan faces challenges, particularly with staffing. "I don’t have regular staff, so I’m constantly re-hiring, which can be tough," he noted.

Additionally, the rising cost of goods and services has impacted his business, making it difficult to sustain growth.

Nevertheless, Hassan remains optimistic about the future. He plans to establish a full eatery where customers can sit and enjoy a wider variety of dishes.

"I want to expand my menu and create a space where people can come and relax while enjoying good food," he shared.

Yusuf Hassan's chapati business in Zimmerman Pulse Live Kenya