RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  business  >  domestic

From watchman to CEO - inspiring story of 29-year-old Josphat Mose

Denis Mwangi

Despite dropping out of school at Class 6, Josphat Mose owns a company and has given employment opportunities to 85 young Kenyans

Josngare Security Services CEO Josphat Mose
Josngare Security Services CEO Josphat Mose

Josphat Mose (29), founder of Josngare Security Services, defied the odds and rose from being a Class 6 dropout to becoming a successful CEO.

Despite facing numerous challenges throughout his life, Mose's unwavering determination and resilience propelled him to achieve his dreams.

Mose's early years were marked by hardship. Due to his mother's epilepsy, she was unable to care for him, and it was his brother's wife and sister who took on the role of breastfeeding him.

As fate would have it, Mose's life took a significant turn in 2004 when he was placed in an orphanage in Nakuru.

Josngare Security Services CEO Josphat Mose
Josngare Security Services CEO Josphat Mose Josngare Security Services CEO Josphat Mose Pulse Live Kenya

He remained there until 2007 when his uncle came to his rescue, bringing him to Nairobi and enrolling him in Kayole One Primary School.

Life was far from easy for Mose. His uncle's grandmother did not treat him kindly, leading him to escape and seek refuge with his sister after three years.

However, in 2014, his uncle tracked him down and secured a job for him as a security guard. Mose dedicated himself to this work until August 2018 when his contract expired.

Undeterred, he approached the residents of East Riverside Drive Estate Mihango, where he had been employed, and convinced them of his capabilities to register his own security services company.

Starting with just two guards, one for night duty and another for daytime, Mose assumed the role of one of the guards himself.

While working as a guard at night, he spent his days marketing his fledgling company.

Today, Josngare Security Services boasts a workforce of 85 employees, a testament to Mose's tenacity and hard work.

Remarkably, Mose never returned to school. Instead, he immersed himself in mentorship programs and self-study, focusing on business-related topics.

He firmly believes that in life, even without formal education, one can succeed by having confidence in their abilities.

Mose's determination to overcome his circumstances propelled him to break free from the limitations that society often imposes.

Guards from Josngare Security Services
Guards from Josngare Security Services Guards from Josngare Security Services Pulse Live Kenya
Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

