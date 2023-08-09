End of an era as Michael Joseph resigns from Safaricom board

Michael has served in various capacities within Safaricom since 2000 including serving as general manager, chief executive (twice), director as well as chairman of the board.

He has also served as a member and chairman of various committees of the Safaricom board.

Safaricom CEO Michael Joseph during the 19th anniversary celebrations Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

Notably, Michael was the founding CEO of Safaricom, steering the company from a subscriber base of less than 18,000 in 2000 to over 17 million subscribers by his retirement in November 2010 making it the most successful company in East Africa.

"It is the deep foundation and connection with the communities that Michael developed that led to the phenomenal growth, development of innovative products and services, ensuring Safaricom became deeply embedded in every bit of our society," a statement from Safaricom read in part.

During his tenure, Michael oversaw the highly successful launch and phenomenal growth of M-PESA and its related services.

He also was behind the launch of both the Safaricom and M-PESA Foundations which have supported many projects throughout Kenya in education, health, culture and conservation to name a few.

ADVERTISEMENT

Michael Joseph, together with the late Bob Collymore, launched the M-PESA Foundation Academy.

He has been integral to the important advances that Safaricom has made over the years, including the issuance of Safaricom's first Bond, the Initial Public Offer in 2007 and the branching out into Ethiopia.

Safaricom interim Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Michael Joseph Pulse Live Kenya

Michael has left Safaricom to focus on other ventures in his life including continuing his role as chairman of Kenya Airways and being a director in various organizations.