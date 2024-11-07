Tour inside Africa’s first Emirates World Store in Nairobi [Photos]

This is the first of its kind in Africa, introducing the carrier’s innovative retail concept to the continent, with more stores poised to follow in the coming months.

Nestled within the sleek, modern confines of The Cube on Riverside Drive, the Emirates World store is more than just a sales hub, it’s an immersive experience.

From Left to Right: Cabin crew staff Mariam Ali, H.E. Dr. Salim Alnaqbi - UAE Ambassador to Kenya, Adil Al Ghaith - Senior Vice President Commercial Operations, Center, Christophe Leloup - Emirates Kenya Country Manager and cabin crew Camilla Siggard at the ribbon-cutting, marking the opening of Emirates’ first World Store in Kenya, highlighting Emirates’ commitment to expanding its presence and customer engagement in the region. Pulse Live Kenya

Frequent travellers know that exceptional travel experiences don’t begin when you step onto the plane; they start the moment you make the choice on which airline to use.

Here, customers are invited to taste the luxury and care that define Emirates long before they set foot in the aircraft, setting a new standard for what the anticipation of travel should feel like.

A Grand Debut

The inauguration was attended by Adil Al Ghaith, Senior Vice President Commercial Operations, Center, alongside Dr. Salim Alnaqbi, the UAE Ambassador to Kenya, and other influential guests, including members of the media.

Al Ghaith highlighted Emirates’ commitment to the Kenyan market, stating, “We are pleased to bring our reimagined retail store concept to Africa for the first time, elevating our customer experience in Kenya, and then in more destinations across the continent in the coming months."

"The Emirates World store provides a flavour of the signature experience we offer, from friendly and insightful staff to hands-on showcases that bring our ‘Fly Better’ promise to life. We can’t wait to inspire our customers to discover more with Emirates when they visit the store.”

Adil Al Ghaith - Senior Vice President Commercial Operations, Center (left) engaging in a conversation with H.E. Dr. Salim Alnaqbi - UAE Ambassador to Kenya (right) during the launch of Emirates’ inaugural World Store in Kenya. Pulse Live Kenya

In-Store Experience

With an open-plan layout spanning over 330 m², the Emirates World store channels the airline’s signature light, airy aesthetic to create a lounge-like atmosphere.

From the moment customers step inside, they’re met with an environment tailored for comfort and interaction.

The space is equipped with features such as a life-size model of the A380 Onboard Lounge and a smart ‘selfie mirror’ for capturing memories against backdrops of iconic destinations.

The store’s six service counters, manned by seasoned travel consultants, cater to all aspects of trip planning, whether it’s booking flights, resolving queries, or crafting bespoke holiday packages through Emirates Holidays.

An overview of the newly launched Emirates World Store Center in Nairobi, celebrating the airline’s refreshed retail store concept to Africa for the first time. Pulse Live Kenya

For those seeking convenience, self-service kiosks offer seamless, efficient interactions.

30-year anniversary

As Emirates approaches its 30th year of operations in Nairobi, over 5 million passengers have flown with Emirates between Dubai and Nairobi on double daily flights.

A noteworthy partnership with Kenya Airways further connects travelers to 28 additional African destinations, a convenience more than 12,000 passengers have benefited from in the past year alone.

Emirates’ investment in Kenya goes beyond its aviation services. Through the Emirates Airline Foundation, the airline backs initiatives aimed at uplifting underprivileged children.

This includes supporting educational and rehabilitation efforts at The Little Prince Nursery and Primary School, sponsoring creative art therapy sessions for street children through Alfajiri Street Kids, and funding scholarships for students at Starehe Boys’ Centre, fostering opportunities for academic advancement.