The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  business  >  domestic

Firm linked to Naivas investors acquires stake in African Originals [Details]

Denis Mwangi

The business plans to utilise its new relationship with Naivas

A Kenyan Originals branded tuktuk
A Kenyan Originals branded tuktuk

The Competition Authority of Kenya has approved the proposed acquisition of minority control of African Originals Limited by Phoenix Beverages Limited unconditionally.

Recommended articles

Phoenix Beverages Limited (PBL) is a limited liability company incorporated in Mauritius. The company produces and sell international brands and is the authorised bottler of the products of The Coca-Cola Company in Mauritius.

It is publicly listed on the Stock Exchange of Mauritius Ltd. PBL's ultimate holding company is IBL which is a publicly listed company incorporated in Mauritius.

PBL is involved in the manufacture, processing, distribution, and sale of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, but has no operations in Kenya.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, through IBL, the acquiring group directly and indirectly control several undertakings with operations in Kenya, including its affiliate Naivas Limited.

People enjoying Kenya Originals beverages
People enjoying Kenya Originals beverages People enjoying Kenya Originals beverages Pulse Live Kenya

Following the transaction, the business intends to enter into a vertical relationship with Naivas Limited, which is engaged in retail distribution and sale of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, among other commodities.

African Originals Limited is a private company incorporated in England and Wales.

It controls an entity in Kenya, Savannah Brands Company Limited, that manufactures, processes, distributes and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages including Kenyan Originals (KO) Alcoholic Fruit Cider, Kenyan Originals Gin, and Kenyan Originals Iced Tea and Tonic.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The proposed transaction involves the acquisition of a minority controlling stake (28.15%) of African Originals Limited's ordinary shares by PBL, alongside minority controlling right relating to, among others, budgets, annual business plans, and appointment of senior executives. This will result in de facto control,” the statement by the Competition Authority of Kenya said.

The transaction, therefore, qualified as a merger within the meaning of Sections 2 and 41 of the Competition Act No. 12 of 2010.

According to CAK, the merging parties have a combined turnover or assets, of over Sh1 billion.

READ: Naivas boss leaves after 7 years to start his own retail brand

ADVERTISEMENT

Cider is an alcoholic drink made from fermented apple juice. Ciders are distinguished from wine by their lower alcohol content and higher natural sugars. Further, the production lead time for ciders typically is shorter.

Some of the manufacturers and/or suppliers in the alcoholic cider market in Kenya include East African Breweries PLC (EABL) which produces Tusker Cider & Sikera, Kenya Wine Agencies Ltd (KWAL) which produces Savannah and Hunters, and Kenyan Originals (KO) Ciders.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Firm linked to Naivas investors acquires stake in African Originals [Details]

Firm linked to Naivas investors acquires stake in African Originals [Details]

10 African countries with the slowest internet speed at the start of 2024

10 African countries with the slowest internet speed at the start of 2024

6 ways family-owned businesses can maximise profit & access tax relief

6 ways family-owned businesses can maximise profit & access tax relief

5 smart strategies politicians & marketers use to convince you

5 smart strategies politicians & marketers use to convince you

See the recently inaugurated Algiers Mosque, Africa’s largest mosque

See the recently inaugurated Algiers Mosque, Africa’s largest mosque

Kenya Power to start charging certain customers in dollars

Kenya Power to start charging certain customers in dollars

Pulse statement regarding an event mistakenly attributed to the organisation

Pulse statement regarding an event mistakenly attributed to the organisation

World's longest subsea cable spanning 45,000km has landed in Nigeria

World's longest subsea cable spanning 45,000km has landed in Nigeria

Do apps & websites use microphone snooping to recommend ads to you?

Do apps & websites use microphone snooping to recommend ads to you?

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

A man watching TV

Most popular radio & TV stations in Kenya in 2024 - Report

Square White Pulse Logo

Pulse statement regarding an event mistakenly attributed to the organisation

A group of business owners in a meeting [Image Credit: Monstera]

6 ways family-owned businesses can maximise profit & access tax relief

A Kenyan Originals branded tuktuk

Firm linked to Naivas investors acquires stake in African Originals [Details]