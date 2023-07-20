Pulse Kenya announces 3rd edition of Pulse Influencer Awards

With the theme of "The Golden Era - Bold & Elegant", the event is set to take place on October 7, 2023.

Online voting commences on Pulse Kenya’s website on September 5, 2023.

The Pulse Influencer Awards, which is being held simultaneously in Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, Senegal, Uganda, and Côte d'Ivoire, is dedicated to celebrating the digital creativity, innovation, and community-building efforts of influencers in Kenya and across Africa.

The awards are a recognition of the individuals who have used social media as a platform to distribute value, share ideas, and build large, active communities.

"They say the 3rd time’s a charm so this year’s edition is one we are very excited about. Celebrating our beloved content creators is an honour and a privilege we don’t take lightly and we are looking forward to a wonderful award’s season.

"We are particularly keen on ensuring we have adequate public participation and believe our selected jury members will ensure we have a fair process," Pulse Kenya MD, Wamuyu Kiragu notes.

Last year, the Pulse Influencer Awards received overwhelming participation with 864,768 votes across various categories, reflecting the vibrant digital community in Kenya. This year, Pulse Kenya is looking forward to an even bigger celebration, with more audience, influencer, and partner brand participation.

Ms Ivy Mugo “Just Ivy” claimed the Pan African Award, Most Innovative Influencer title as well as Kenya’s 2022 Business Influencer of the year.

“Just Ivy Africa was born two months ago when I decided I’d like to give a voice to the voiceless in Africa, especially when it comes to women and money. I feel like this is validating in my journey and I just want to tell content creators out there that this business can pay and you can change lives and impact the world. The eye is on Africa right now especially if you are creating content. From Africa to the world, thank you Pulse,” says Just Ivy, last year's winner in the Most Innovative Influencer pan-African category.

We cannot also forget the biggest winners of last year’s awards, The TMI Podcast and Murugi Munyi who won three titles - YouTube Influencer of the year, Podcast Influencers of the year and Instagram Influencers of the year.

Dan Obura, Linda Okero, Agnes Opondo, Felistus Gathii, Roy Karuhize, Marvin Loreh and Julie Nguru are the esteemed jury for the Pulse Influencer Awards, bringing their wealth of knowledge and expertise to select the most exceptional talents in the digital landscape.

Pulse Influencer Awards 2023 has made some significant changes this year, including streamlining the category list from 29 to 24 to focus on core areas of influence. Additionally, an exciting new award category, the 'Next Gen Influencer of the Year,' has been introduced to recognize the efforts of emerging digital creators.

"The Pulse Influencer Awards have always been about acknowledging and highlighting the hard work of our influencers. Pulse, as a brand, finds the pleasure to act as a conduit between the influencers and different brands that work closely with them. It’s usually fulfilling once an influencer gets a new connect from these brands courtesy of the annual award," says Judysheila Mugo, Director of Content at Pulse Kenya.

The award finale promises to be a celebration of glamour, food and drinks, content creation, and networking opportunities, held simultaneously in all six Pulse markets.