The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  business  >  domestic

Pulse Influencer Awards 2024 in voting phase! How to cast your vote

Pulse Mix

Voting is open exclusively on the Pulse Kenya website, visit the page here: Pulse Influencer Awards 2024.

Pulse Influencer Awards 2024
Pulse Influencer Awards 2024

Pulse Kenya is excited to announce the launch of the voting phase for the Pulse Influencer Awards, which officially kicked off on September 10, and will be running for the next three weeks.

Recommended articles

During this period, our audience will have the opportunity to cast their votes for the top influencers and creators in each of the 22 award categories.

This is a moment for the public to show their support for influencers and creators who have made a meaningful impact in their respective fields.

The nominees, selected by independent juries, represent the top in their category. Voting is open exclusively on the Pulse Kenya website.

ADVERTISEMENT

Visit the page here: Pulse Influencer Awards 2024

The 2024 Pulse Influencer Awards Jury
The 2024 Pulse Influencer Awards Jury The 2024 Pulse Influencer Awards Jury Pulse Live Kenya

The voting phase ends on September 27, 2024. Once voting is complete, the results will be tallied, and the winners in each category will be revealed at the Pulse Influencer Awards ceremony in October and also shared across Pulse Kenya's social media channels and website.

“We’re thrilled to see the energy and excitement from the community during this voting phase. It’s an incredible opportunity to celebrate both established and rising influencers,” said Judysheila Mugo, Director of Content, East Africa.

Stay updated on all the latest news and announcements by following Pulse Kenya on social media: X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and WhatsApp Channel.

ADVERTISEMENT

About Pulse Kenya

Pulse Kenya is part of Pulse Africa, the continent’s leading innovative media company.

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Top 5 highest-paying jobs in Africa in 2024

Top 5 highest-paying jobs in Africa in 2024

Pulse Influencer Awards 2024 in voting phase! How to cast your vote

Pulse Influencer Awards 2024 in voting phase! How to cast your vote

39 richest SACCOs in Kenya by asset base - SASRA report

39 richest SACCOs in Kenya by asset base - SASRA report

Changes expected if new bill targeting bankers is passed by MPs

Changes expected if new bill targeting bankers is passed by MPs

Billionaire S.K. Macharia's company abruptly ceases operations

Billionaire S.K. Macharia's company abruptly ceases operations

Peter Salasya launches high-end luxury spa, announces vacancies [Video]

Peter Salasya launches high-end luxury spa, announces vacancies [Video]

Safaricom announces disruption of all M-PESA services for maintenance

Safaricom announces disruption of all M-PESA services for maintenance

Inside Treasury CS Mbadi's plans to reduce VAT, corporate tax, PAYE

Inside Treasury CS Mbadi's plans to reduce VAT, corporate tax, PAYE

Kenya Power announces countrywide blackout again

Kenya Power announces countrywide blackout again

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

A Kenya Power employee working on a power line

Kenya Power announces countrywide blackout again

M-PESA shops

Safaricom announces disruption of all M-PESA services for maintenance

An AI generated image of a man applying for a loan at a bank

Changes expected if new bill targeting bankers is passed by MPs

Billionaire S. K. Macharia

Billionaire S.K. Macharia's company abruptly ceases operations