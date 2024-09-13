Pulse Influencer Awards 2024 in voting phase! How to cast your vote

During this period, our audience will have the opportunity to cast their votes for the top influencers and creators in each of the 22 award categories.

This is a moment for the public to show their support for influencers and creators who have made a meaningful impact in their respective fields.

The nominees, selected by independent juries, represent the top in their category. Voting is open exclusively on the Pulse Kenya website.

Visit the page here: Pulse Influencer Awards 2024

The 2024 Pulse Influencer Awards Jury Pulse Live Kenya

The voting phase ends on September 27, 2024. Once voting is complete, the results will be tallied, and the winners in each category will be revealed at the Pulse Influencer Awards ceremony in October and also shared across Pulse Kenya's social media channels and website.

“We’re thrilled to see the energy and excitement from the community during this voting phase. It’s an incredible opportunity to celebrate both established and rising influencers,” said Judysheila Mugo, Director of Content, East Africa.

About Pulse Kenya