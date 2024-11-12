The sports category has moved to a new website.

Rolls-Royce revives Kenya Railways trains with hydrotreated vegetable oil engines

Denis Mwangi

Rolls-Royce has breathed new life into Kenya Railways trains with an upgrade to advanced engines

Rolls-Royce has revived three Kenya Railways heavy haulage locomotives with state-of-the-art 16V Series 4000 mtu engines
Rolls-Royce has revived three Kenya Railways heavy haulage locomotives with state-of-the-art 16V Series 4000 mtu engines

Rolls-Royce has successfully repowered three retired Kenya Railways locomotives as part of a sustainable railway refurbishment project.

These locomotives, now equipped with mtu Series 4000 engines, are set to enhance the efficiency of Kenya’s rail transport system, supporting faster and more reliable movement of goods across the country.

The new engines, each delivering 2,200 kW, bring high performance and low emissions, aligning with Kenya's goals to modernise its transport sector while promoting environmental sustainability.

Kenya, among African countries adopting decarbonisation initiatives, aims to introduce non-fossil fuel replacements such as biofuels and hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO).

Rolls-Royce has revived three Kenya Railways heavy haulage locomotives with state-of-the-art 16V Series 4000 mtu engines
Pulse Live Kenya

The mtu engines can run on 100% HVO, further advancing Kenya's climate goals.

Known for reliability and fuel efficiency, the engines are built to withstand the demanding conditions of freight transport.

Fredrick Ojwang, a dedicated locomotive operator with Kenya Railways Corporation for over three decades, has been at the helm of the newly upgraded trains as they travel across Kenya.

Having operated numerous engines in his 34-year career, Ojwang expressed excitement about the latest changes to the railway.

“It’s a part privilege to be part of this revolution. I’ve operated other engines before, but with the new Rolls Royce engines, the locomotives are more powerful, allowing for efficient transportation of cargo across various locations in East Africa," Ojwang said.

For Ojwang, the changes are more than technical upgrades; they represent a shift towards a stronger, more reliable railway system for the region.

"As an operator, I am witnessing first-hand how our enhanced capacity to move more cargo is driving regional growth,” he added.

This upgrade, part of Kenya Railways’ initiative to revive its over 40-year-old locomotive fleet, promises a substantial improvement in fuel economy and oil consumption, crucial for reducing operational costs.

Kenya Railways collaborated with SMH Rail, a Malaysian rail engineering services provider, for the broader refurbishment of the locomotives. SMH Rail’s expertise and Rolls-Royce’s mtu technology have brought these retired trains back to life.

Rolls-Royce mtu engine in a Kenya Railways train
Pulse Live Kenya

According to Mr. Philip Mainga, Managing Director of Kenya Railways, this project is timely, given the recent increase in cross-border trade spurred by the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

"By reviving this fleet, we are confident in our -ability to meet the rising demand effectively, affordably and sustainably, contributing to the growth of our East African economy," Mainga stated.

Rolls-Royce plans to extend this modernisation effort across more locomotives, further aiding Kenya’s transportation sector.

Andreas Görtz, President of Rolls-Royce’s Mobile & Sustainable Power Systems division, expressed commitment to supporting sustainable transport in Kenya.

"By integrating our advanced mtu Series 4000 engines into these locomotives, we contribute to a more sustainable and efficient rail transport system in Kenya. This partnership is an excellent example of our commitment to innovation, sustainability, and providing solutions that meet the specific needs of our customers," he said.

Through sustainable upgrades and innovation, Kenya Railways and Rolls-Royce are helping boost regional trade and economic development in East Africa.

Denis Mwangi

