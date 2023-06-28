The sports category has moved to a new website.

Ruto gives nod for Bill Gates' regional offices in Nairobi

Amos Robi

The resolution is a result of the discussions held when Gates visited the country in 2022

President William Ruto and American Billionaire Bill Gates
President William Ruto and American Billionaire Bill Gates

President William Ruto's Cabinet has given the green light for the establishment of a sub-regional office of the philanthropic organization, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, in Nairobi.

The decision was reached during a meeting held at State House, Nairobi, with the aim of attracting investors and promoting collaboration in healthcare, agricultural transformation, and economic growth.

The presence of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation's sub-regional office in Kenya is expected to have numerous benefits, particularly in healthcare, agriculture, and economic development. By collaborating with the Foundation, the country aims to attract increased investments while receiving support in crucial sectors.

Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua previously discussed the establishment of the sub-regional office during a meeting with Samburu Wa-Shiko, the regional representative of the Foundation, on February 14. This laid the foundation for further discussions and progress in bringing the office to Kenya.

President William Ruto and American Billionaire Bill Gates
President William Ruto and American Billionaire Bill Gates President William Ruto and American Billionaire Bill Gates Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Governor Mutula explains the purpose of Bill Gates's visit to Makueni

The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, led by its co-chairs Bill and Melinda Gates, has committed to spending a staggering Sh877 billion over the next four years to support African countries. In Kenya, the Foundation has already been actively involved in various areas, including primary healthcare, gender equality, and agriculture, among others.

The Foundation's expertise and objectives align with Kenya's Vision 2030 and the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

In the field of agriculture, the Foundation invests in technology, tools, and market infrastructure to empower small-scale farmers, improve their productivity, and enhance their incomes.

Bill Gates
READ: Here are the top 3 takeaways from Bill Gates' trip to Nairobi

According to the American billionaire, this new commitment to support African countries is in addition to existing Gates Foundation funding to multilateral organisations, including Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance and the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

