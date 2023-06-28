Ruto gives nod for Bill Gates' regional offices in Nairobi

In his first publicly shared photo with his first grandchild, Bill Gates wrote, "I can't wait to watch you discover the world." View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bill Gates (@thisisbillgates) "There is nothing quite like holding your first grandchild," Melinda French Gates wrote, adding a smiling emoji surrounded by hearts. "It seems like just yesterday I was holding Jenn at this age. Now she has a baby of her own—and I am bursting with pride watching her and Nayel step into their new role as parents." View this post on Instagram A post shared by Melinda French Gates (@melindafrenchgates) Both first-time grandparents posted their photos around the same time, but it's not clear if they were taken during the same or a separate visit.Source: InsiderTaylor Borden, Debanjali Bose, ine Cain, and Katie Canales contributed to an earlier version of this report.

Business Insider USA