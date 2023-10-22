15 common car safety measures drivers often ignore

Unfortunately, there are several common car safety measures that many drivers overlook or ignore.

In this article, we will explore these often-neglected precautions and why they should be prioritised.

ADVERTISEMENT

Seatbelt neglect

Perhaps the most well-known and yet widely ignored safety measure is the seatbelt. The 'buckle up' mantra has been engrained in us from a young age, and it remains the most effective way to prevent injuries in a crash.

Pulse Live Kenya

Yet, many drivers and passengers still disregard this fundamental safety step. Always fasten your seatbelt, and ensure that all passengers do the same.

Child safety seats

ADVERTISEMENT

For parents, child safety seats are essential, but not everyone uses them correctly. Many car seats are not properly installed or adjusted to fit the child's size.

Always consult your car's manual and the child seat's instructions to ensure a secure fit, and consider professional help if you're uncertain.

Tyres

Your car's tyres are its foundation. However, many drivers underestimate their importance.

Insufficient tire tread, incorrect inflation, and neglecting to rotate your tyres can lead to compromised handling and increased braking distances.

ADVERTISEMENT

Regularly check your tyre pressure and inspect your tread depth to ensure optimal safety.

Distracted driving

In our hyper-connected world, distracted driving is an ever-present danger. From texting while driving to fiddling with infotainment systems, these distractions divert our attention from the road.

Put your phone away, program your GPS before you start driving, and focus on the task at hand.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speeding

Speeding remains one of the most common traffic violations. Excessive speed not only reduces reaction time but also significantly magnifies the impact in case of an accident.

Pulse Live Kenya

Adhering to speed limits is essential for road safety. Always slow down in adverse weather conditions or heavy traffic.

Neglecting turn signals

ADVERTISEMENT

Turn signals exist for a reason - they communicate your intentions to other drivers. Failing to use them can result in confusion and potential accidents. Get into the habit of signaling well in advance of your intended maneuver.

Running on empty

Ignoring the fuel gauge until it's nearly 'empty' can lead to unexpected breakdowns or accidents if you stall in the middle of a busy road.

Running low on fuel also affects the vehicle's performance, particularly in newer cars. Make a habit of keeping your tank at least a quarter full.

Failing to check blind spots

ADVERTISEMENT

Many drivers overestimate their mirrors and fail to perform shoulder checks to examine their vehicle's blind spots.

Always glance over your shoulder before changing lanes or merging, as some cars can easily hide in these zones.

Not adjusting headrests

Headrests are not just for comfort; they can prevent whiplash in case of a rear-end collision.

Ensure your headrest is correctly positioned to support your head in the event of a sudden impact.

ADVERTISEMENT

Delaying maintenance

Procrastinating vehicle maintenance can result in catastrophic breakdowns or accidents.

Pulse Live Kenya

Regularly scheduled maintenance is crucial for ensuring the safe operation of your car. From checking the brakes to changing the oil, adhere to the manufacturer's recommended service schedule.

Overlooking vehicle recalls

ADVERTISEMENT

If your vehicle is subject to a recall, take it seriously. Automakers issue recalls for safety reasons.

Neglecting to address these issues can have serious consequences, particularly in the event of a safety-related defect.

Ignoring warning lights

Modern vehicles are equipped with an array of warning lights and indicators, and ignoring them can be perilous.

From the check engine light to the brake warning, addressing these issues promptly can prevent accidents and costly repairs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Aggressive driving

Aggressive driving, such as tailgating and road rage, is a growing concern. Losing your temper behind the wheel can lead to accidents and altercations. Stay patient, and remember that safety takes precedence.

Impaired driving

Driving under the influence of alcohol, drugs, or prescription medication is a severe hazard.

Google

ADVERTISEMENT

Impaired driving not only impairs reaction times but also judgment. Always have a sober designated driver or use alternative transportation when impaired.

Poor weather precautions