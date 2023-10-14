The sports category has moved to a new website.

Deaths reported in another grisly accident along Southern Bypass in Nairobi

Charles Ouma

The Saturday morning accident adds to the tally of recent accidents on this vital route which sparked inquiries into the overall safety protocols during the ongoing repairs.

The Scene of an accident involving a trailer and a personal car along Southern Bypass in Nairobi on Saturday, October 14, 2023
The Scene of an accident involving a trailer and a personal car along Southern Bypass in Nairobi on Saturday, October 14, 2023

Three people have been reported dead following a grisly road accident along the Southern bypass in Nairobi.

The accident involving a truck and a personal car occurred on Saturday morning at the Karen exit of the Southern bypass near Ngong.

Media reports indicate that the driver of the truck lost control of the vehicle and rammed into the personal car.

The impact of the crash is reported to have pushed the car into a drainage along the road with some eyewitnesses recounting that it rolled severally before stopping at the drainage.

Photos of the scene of the crash show the car reduced to a mangled wreck with broken glass scattered at the scene.

Good Samaritans and other road users joined emergency rescue services who rushed to the scene of the crash with bodies of the deceased were moved to a nearby morgue.

Several accidents have been reported along the road in question, sparking concerns on social media.

A series of recent accidents on this vital route sparked inquiries into the overall safety protocols during these repairs.

The Scene of an accident involving a trailer and a personal car along Southern Bypass in Nairobi on Saturday, October 14, 2023
The Scene of an accident involving a trailer and a personal car along Southern Bypass in Nairobi on Saturday, October 14, 2023
Murkomen swings into action after a series of accidents along Southern Bypass

In the wake of the concerns, Roads and Transport CS Kipchumba Murkomen made an impromptu visit to assess ongoing repairs.

READ: CS Murkomen gives way forward after multiple accidents along Southern Bypass

The adequacy of safety measures during the extensive repair and upgrade works currently in progress became an area of concern.

The maintenance project primarily involves patching and resurfacing to address cracks that have emerged due to the natural aging of the bitumen.

During the inspection, Murkomen, expressed his condolences to the affected families, acknowledging the unfortunate loss of lives in the recent accidents on the Southern Bypass.

He assured the public that investigations are underway to ascertain the causes of these incidents and prevent any future occurrences.

To ensure road safety during the ongoing construction, the contractor has taken measures such as the installation of prominent road signage and temporary speed bumps made of quarry dust in the repaired sections.

Transport CS Kipchumba Mukomen addressing the Senate’s Roads & Transport committee
Transport CS Kipchumba Mukomen addressing the Senate's Roads & Transport committee

These precautions are aimed at enforcing the stipulated speed limit of 50KPH in construction zones, critical for preserving the road's quality and guaranteeing the safety of all road users.

