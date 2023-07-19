Smile Identity announces rebrand as Smile ID & new product updates

Over the past few years, Smile ID has revolutionised African identity verification, conducting over 75 million identity verifications and building Africa's most robust KYC/AML suite of products.

“KYC in Africa is evolving and maturing, and businesses need a lot more than identity verification – they need access to global AML and watchlists, they need to verify the IDs of people from around the world doing business in Africa, and they need to be able to support Africans as they travel.

"Over the last six months, we have made major investments in our platform, which we are rolling out this quarter in conjunction with our new brand; the refreshed brand simply reflects the improvements we have made in our products," Mark Straub, CEO of Smile ID, shared.

ADVERTISEMENT

The simplification of our name to Smile ID embraces what many people already call us and moves us to a place where businesses can consolidate more services with one provider. For all things ID, we Unlock Digital Africa.”

A Fresh Brand Identity

The rebranding includes a new logo and a vibrant colour palette, symbolising the company's vision to provide unrestricted access to Africans by enabling global businesses to verify and onboard them easily.

As Africa’s most ambitious and valuable companies partner with Smile ID, the lock to a secure future, one that digital trust is the norm, swings open.

ADVERTISEMENT

Redesigned Website

The company has also launched a redesigned website with a fresh look, improved user experience, and new resources on KYC regulations and best practices across Africa.

New Product Updates

In addition, as part of the rebrand, Smile ID is excited to announce several product updates:

New SDKs: Smile ID has released beta versions of new v10 SDKs for Android and iOS, designed for enhanced reliability, simplified integration, and powerful features. Fraud Detection with Smile Secure: A new add-on tool that helps prevent fraud by notifying businesses if a user has previously signed up for their service. KYC Web Links by Smile: A no-code tool enabling businesses to onboard users by sending a link to a pre-built web flow for capturing selfies, ID numbers, and document images.

ADVERTISEMENT

The rebranding is effective immediately and will be implemented across the company's product offerings and services.

More information about Smile ID and its services.