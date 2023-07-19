The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  business  >  domestic

Smile Identity announces rebrand as Smile ID & new product updates

Pulse Mix

#FeatureBySmileID

Smile ID Launch
Smile ID Launch

Today, Africa's leading provider of identity verification solutions, Smile Identity, announced its company-wide rebranding as Smile ID.

Recommended articles

Over the past few years, Smile ID has revolutionised African identity verification, conducting over 75 million identity verifications and building Africa's most robust KYC/AML suite of products.

“KYC in Africa is evolving and maturing, and businesses need a lot more than identity verification – they need access to global AML and watchlists, they need to verify the IDs of people from around the world doing business in Africa, and they need to be able to support Africans as they travel.

"Over the last six months, we have made major investments in our platform, which we are rolling out this quarter in conjunction with our new brand; the refreshed brand simply reflects the improvements we have made in our products," Mark Straub, CEO of Smile ID, shared.

ADVERTISEMENT

The simplification of our name to Smile ID embraces what many people already call us and moves us to a place where businesses can consolidate more services with one provider. For all things ID, we Unlock Digital Africa.”

The rebranding includes a new logo and a vibrant colour palette, symbolising the company's vision to provide unrestricted access to Africans by enabling global businesses to verify and onboard them easily.

As Africa’s most ambitious and valuable companies partner with Smile ID, the lock to a secure future, one that digital trust is the norm, swings open.

ADVERTISEMENT

The company has also launched a redesigned website with a fresh look, improved user experience, and new resources on KYC regulations and best practices across Africa.

In addition, as part of the rebrand, Smile ID is excited to announce several product updates:

  1. New SDKs: Smile ID has released beta versions of new v10 SDKs for Android and iOS, designed for enhanced reliability, simplified integration, and powerful features.
  2. Fraud Detection with Smile Secure: A new add-on tool that helps prevent fraud by notifying businesses if a user has previously signed up for their service.
  3. KYC Web Links by Smile: A no-code tool enabling businesses to onboard users by sending a link to a pre-built web flow for capturing selfies, ID numbers, and document images. 
ADVERTISEMENT

The rebranding is effective immediately and will be implemented across the company's product offerings and services.

More information about Smile ID and its services.

#FeatureBySmileID

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Operations for Elon Musk’s Starlink begin in Kenya, posing threat to Safaricom, others

Operations for Elon Musk’s Starlink begin in Kenya, posing threat to Safaricom, others

Smile Identity announces rebrand as Smile ID & new product updates

Smile Identity announces rebrand as Smile ID & new product updates

Speculation rife after CS Kuria misses Ruto's meeting with Biden's trade rep

Speculation rife after CS Kuria misses Ruto's meeting with Biden's trade rep

Story of fake greenhouse project that cost businessman George Wachiuri Sh200M

Story of fake greenhouse project that cost businessman George Wachiuri Sh200M

Nigeria's economy under pressure as fuel hits the highest-ever price

Nigeria's economy under pressure as fuel hits the highest-ever price

IMF's $271 million support to help rebuild Burundi's economy after years of political unrest

IMF's $271 million support to help rebuild Burundi's economy after years of political unrest

African Development Bank is looking to initiate the revolutionary debt-for-nature exchange program

African Development Bank is looking to initiate the revolutionary debt-for-nature exchange program

Africa's gaming market projected to surpass $1 billion by 2024

Africa's gaming market projected to surpass $1 billion by 2024

Kenya receives a $1 billion boost from the IMF to ease government finances

Kenya receives a $1 billion boost from the IMF to ease government finances

Pulse Sports

Here are all the groups for qualification from Africa to the 2026 World Cup

Here are all the groups for qualification from Africa to the 2026 World Cup

Kenyan driver impresses while driving left-handed race car for 1st time

Kenyan driver impresses while driving left-handed race car for 1st time

Sights & scenes: Ruto enjoys thrill of WRC Safari Rally Shakedown [PHOTOS]

Sights & scenes: Ruto enjoys thrill of WRC Safari Rally Shakedown [PHOTOS]

Jantabets - Where betting meets excitement & rewards

Jantabets - Where betting meets excitement & rewards

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President William Ruto with billionaire David Langat

Billionaire David Langat's empire including over 9 firms, hotels, malls, & farms

Trade and Investments Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria with his Saudi counterpart Khalid Al Falih at the Kenya - Saudi Business Forum in Nairobi on July 12, 2023.

30 Saudi companies worth Sh140 trillion plan investments in Kenya

Energy Cabinet Secretary Davis Chirchir

CS Chirchir’s Dubai trip yields deal for cheaper fuel in Kenya

President William Ruto signs a document at State House

Details of IMF's new Sh140B loan for Kenya