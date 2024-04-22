TECNO goes wild with new phone that makes users feel like pro photographers

The launch event, held in the wild against the stunning backdrop of Amboseli National Park, not only introduced groundbreaking camera technology but also marked the start of a three-year partnership with Magical Kenya.

The CAMON 30 Series, designed to make users feel like professional photographers, boasts a Classic Side-axis Camera Design reminiscent of classic rangefinder cameras.

It offers a robust suite of features including up to 512GB storage, 24GB RAM, and a 70W Ultra Charge that powers a 5000mAh battery, ensuring that the phone keeps up with the demands of modern users.

At the launch, Peter Shi, Brand Manager of TECNO Kenya, shared his enthusiasm: "We are thrilled to demonstrate the transformative impact TECNO will bring to Kenyan consumers with our innovative technologies and sleek, modern designs."

One of the most impressive features of the CAMON 30 Series is its 50MP Eye-tracking Autofocus Front Camera, enhanced with AI technology.

This allows for crystal clear photography that captures every detail beautifully, making every shot look professional.

The series also introduces a Sony IMX890 50MP OIS Main Camera that provides remarkable photographs even in challenging lighting conditions, supported by optical anti-shake technology.

But TECNO isn't stopping at just hardware; the CAMON 30 Series debuts with the highly anticipated Android 14 operating system, enhancing user experience with improved performance and security features.

It also pioneers new AI functionalities like Social App Turbo for better video calling experiences, AI Erase for clearing up photo-bombers, and AIGC Portrait for creating trendy social media avatars.

In addition to its technical prowess, the CAMON 30 Series dazzles with its design.

It offers a sophisticated palette including Iceland Basaltic, Dark Sahara Sand Brown, and Emerald Lake Green, all finished in the industry-first suede Tech-Art Leather, adding a touch of luxury.

The series doesn't just excel in photography and design but also offers an immersive audiovisual experience with Dolby Atmos technology and Wet Hand Touch technology, ensuring the phone performs well even in challenging weather conditions.

The CAMON 30 Series is now available across Kenya in various models, with the CAMON 30 Premier 5G set to be released later this year.