The ceremony, held at Radisson Blu Upperhill under the theme 'the 100 Top Brands Africa 2024', showcased a diverse array of brands that have resonated strongly with Kenyan women across various sectors.

The list comprises a mix of local and international brands, reflecting the diverse preferences of women consumers in Kenya.

Chris Githaiga, IPSOS Country Manager, emphasized the transformative impact of understanding the women's market in Kenya.

The Top 100 study has provided valuable insights for brands seeking to engage and resonate with female consumers effectively.

Githaiga highlighted the importance of tapping into these insights to drive brand growth and enhance consumer engagement strategies tailored to the evolving preferences and priorities of women consumers in Kenya.

Top 100 most loved brands by Kenyan women in 2024