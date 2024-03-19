In collaboration with BSD Group, Ipsos has unveiled the fourth edition of 'The Top 10 Most Loved Brands by Women in Kenya'.
Here is a list of the top 100 most loved brands by Kenyan women in 2024
The ceremony, held at Radisson Blu Upperhill under the theme 'the 100 Top Brands Africa 2024', showcased a diverse array of brands that have resonated strongly with Kenyan women across various sectors.
The list comprises a mix of local and international brands, reflecting the diverse preferences of women consumers in Kenya.
Chris Githaiga, IPSOS Country Manager, emphasized the transformative impact of understanding the women's market in Kenya.
The Top 100 study has provided valuable insights for brands seeking to engage and resonate with female consumers effectively.
Githaiga highlighted the importance of tapping into these insights to drive brand growth and enhance consumer engagement strategies tailored to the evolving preferences and priorities of women consumers in Kenya.
- MPESA
- Safaricom
- Equity
- Samsung
- Ajab
- Naivas
- Airtel
- KCB
- Menengai
- Apple
- Kabras
- Mumias Sugar
- Tecno
- Taifa Flour
- Softcare
- Mount Kenya Milk
- NHIF
- Delamere
- Dola
- Mshwari
- Raha Premium
- Delmonte
- Ndovu
- Kenpoly
- Nivea
- Coca-Cola
- Arimis
- Vitron
- Mitumba
- Nice and lovely
- One Acre Fund
- Yetu Sacco
- Copia
- Mwea Pishori
- Oppo
- Fresh Fry
- Inapkoi dispensary
- Cadbury
- Jamaa
- K gas
- Ndume
- Sprite
- Fanta
- Sunrice
- Kenyatta Hospital
- Family bank
- Lato
- Elianto
- Hisense
- Sunlight
- Total
- Sun King
- Valon
- Ramtons
- Tuzo
- Nokia
- Chipsy
- Vaseline
- Umoja
- Stima Sacco
- The star
- Toss
- Jade collection
- Exe
- Infinix
- Bata
- Quickmart
- Harrier
- Omo
- Rina
- Nike
- Broadway
- Kericho gold
- Afya
- Superloaf
- Mara Rice
- Netflix
- Kagwe Tea
- Kasuku
- Cheramei Dispensary
- Asis
- Hodari flour
- Kilifi District Hospital
- Kakamega General Hospital
- Lido
- Nuvita
- Pembe
- Makadara hospital
- D.Light
- Umi flour
- Predator energy drink
- Afya Flour
- Masaba Hospital
- Ketepa
- House of Manji
- Moi's bridged district hospital
- Golden Fry
- Marvel sanitary products
- Lifebuoy
- HP
