Top 100 most loved brands by Kenyan women in 2024

Lynet Okumu

Here is a list of the top 100 most loved brands by Kenyan women in 2024

In collaboration with BSD Group, Ipsos has unveiled the fourth edition of 'The Top 10 Most Loved Brands by Women in Kenya'.

The ceremony, held at Radisson Blu Upperhill under the theme 'the 100 Top Brands Africa 2024', showcased a diverse array of brands that have resonated strongly with Kenyan women across various sectors.

The list comprises a mix of local and international brands, reflecting the diverse preferences of women consumers in Kenya.

Chris Githaiga, IPSOS Country Manager, emphasized the transformative impact of understanding the women's market in Kenya.

The Top 100 study has provided valuable insights for brands seeking to engage and resonate with female consumers effectively.

Githaiga highlighted the importance of tapping into these insights to drive brand growth and enhance consumer engagement strategies tailored to the evolving preferences and priorities of women consumers in Kenya.

  1. MPESA
  2. Safaricom
  3. Equity
  4. Samsung
  5. Ajab
  6. Naivas
  7. Airtel
  8. KCB
  9. Menengai
  10. Apple
  11. Kabras
  12. Mumias Sugar
  13. Tecno
  14. Taifa Flour
  15. Softcare
  16. Mount Kenya Milk
  17. NHIF
  18. Delamere
  19. Dola
  20. Mshwari
  21. Raha Premium
  22. Delmonte
  23. Ndovu
  24. Kenpoly
  25. Nivea
  26. Coca-Cola
  27. Arimis
  28. Vitron
  29. Mitumba
  30. Nice and lovely
  31. One Acre Fund
  32. Yetu Sacco
  33. Copia
  34. Mwea Pishori
  35. Oppo
  36. Fresh Fry
  37. Inapkoi dispensary
  38. Cadbury
  39. Jamaa
  40. K gas
  41. Ndume
  42. Sprite
  43. Fanta
  44. Sunrice
  45. Kenyatta Hospital
  46. Family bank
  47. Lato
  48. Elianto
  49. Hisense
  50. Sunlight
  51. Total
  52. Sun King
  53. Valon
  54. Ramtons
  55. Tuzo
  56. Nokia
  57. Chipsy
  58. Vaseline
  59. Umoja
  60. Stima Sacco
  61. The star
  62. Toss
  63. Jade collection
  64. Exe
  65. Infinix
  66. Bata
  67. Quickmart
  68. Harrier
  69. Omo
  70. Rina
  71. Nike
  72. Broadway
  73. Kericho gold
  74. Afya
  75. Superloaf
  76. Mara Rice
  77. Netflix
  78. Kagwe Tea
  79. Kasuku
  80. Cheramei Dispensary
  81. Asis
  82. Hodari flour
  83. Kilifi District Hospital
  84. Kakamega General Hospital
  85. Lido
  86. Nuvita
  87. Pembe
  88. Makadara hospital
  89. D.Light
  90. Umi flour
  91. Predator energy drink
  92. Afya Flour
  93. Masaba Hospital
  94. Ketepa
  95. House of Manji
  96. Moi's bridged district hospital
  97. Golden Fry
  98. Marvel sanitary products
  99. Lifebuoy
  100. HP
