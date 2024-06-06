The sports category has moved to a new website.

Wealthy Kenyans & rich parastatals rush to acquire 2024 Toyota Prado J250 [Photos]

Denis Mwangi

The Toyota Prado is a popular choice among wealthy Kenyans, politicians, and government agencies

2024 Toyota Prado J250
2024 Toyota Prado J250

In an exciting development for car enthusiasts and industry watchers, the latest Toyota Prado J250 has been spotted on Kenyan roads.

The sightings included a civilian model and another registered to a government parastatal, marking the first public appearances of this highly anticipated SUV in the country.

The sleek, robust Toyota Prado J250 was seen navigating Nairobi's bustling streets, with one vehicle bearing civilian number plates and the other identified as a government vehicle.

2024 Toyota Prado J250 in Kenya
2024 Toyota Prado J250 in Kenya 2024 Toyota Prado J250 Pulse Live Kenya

The presence of these models suggests that the J250 is already making its way into the local market, a move that has piqued the interest of many potential buyers and industry stakeholders.

The new Prado J250 is equipped with a 2.8-litre turbocharged four-cylinder diesel engine, delivering 150 kW of power and 500 Nm of torque.

This model features an eight-speed automatic transmission and full-time four-wheel drive, ensuring a smooth and powerful driving experience both on and off-road.

Notably, the J250 also includes a 48-volt mild-hybrid system to enhance fuel efficiency by powering auxiliary systems like lights and air conditioning.

READ: Difference between Prado TX & TZ

Blending modern design with a nod to its heritage, the Prado J250 boasts a robust and practical interior.

Its features include a versatile 5- to 7-seater configuration, advanced safety systems like Toyota Safety Sense, and enhanced off-road capabilities thanks to the TNGA-F platform.

This platform increases frame rigidity by 30% and overall rigidity by 50%, ensuring durability and performance in challenging conditions.

The Toyota Prado is a popular choice among wealthy Kenyans, politicians, and government agencies for several reasons, reflecting its status and practical benefits.

2024 Toyota Prado J250 in Kenya
2024 Toyota Prado J250 in Kenya 2024 Toyota Prado J250 in Kenya Pulse Live Kenya
The Toyota Prado is often seen as a status symbol among Kenya's affluent individuals.

Its association with luxury, reliability, and rugged performance makes it a preferred choice for those who want to make a statement.

The Prado’s high price point also adds to its exclusivity, making it a symbol of success and wealth​.

For politicians, the Toyota Prado represents both power and reliability. Its robust build and off-road capabilities make it suitable for traversing Kenya’s diverse landscapes, from urban roads to rural areas.

Additionally, its spacious interior provides comfort during long journeys, and the vehicle's imposing presence on the road aligns with the authoritative image many politicians wish to project​

Government agencies in Kenya often opt for the Toyota Prado due to its durability and reliability.

2024 Toyota Prado J250
2024 Toyota Prado J250 2024 Toyota Prado J250 Pulse Live Kenya

The Prado's ability to handle tough terrains makes it ideal for various governmental operations, whether in urban settings or remote locations.

Currently, a majority of Kenyans import foreign used vehicles due to their affordability compared to showroom models.

It is expected that with time, the Prado J250 will become more common on Kenyan roads.

READ: 9 most popular 'zero mileage' cars in Kenya and their prices

Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

