9 most popular 'zero mileage' cars in Kenya and their prices

The data collected by Kenya Motor Industry Association showed that the top three models were Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace Trendline, Toyota Land Cruiser Prado, and Toyota Rush.

The analysis focused on brand-new cars bought from Kenyan showrooms, which are also loosely referred to as ‘zero-mileage’ vehicles.

DT Dobie sold about 246 Volkswagen Tiguans, which go for about Sh4.9 million each, making it the most demanded passenger car in the category.

CFAO, which owns the Toyota brand, sold 190 Toyota Land Cruiser Prados which go for Sh11 million, and 52 Toyota Rush models, which sell at Sh4.1 million each.

The Toyota Fortuner, an SUV based on the Toyota Hilux platform moved about 50 units, and costs about Sh9 million.

Simba Corp which locally assembles the Proton Saga, moved about 37 of the units, making it the best-selling sedan in the brand-new cars category, with a price point of Sh1.37 million for the basic model.

DT Dobie also sold 33 Volkswagen Touaregs in 2022, reaffirming wealthy Kenyans’ appetite for SUVs.

Large pickup trucks also maintained their popularity in 2022, with Isuzu FRR trucks being the most purchased vehicles of the year with over 1,500 sales.

9 top-selling brand new cars in Kenya