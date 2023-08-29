The sports category has moved to a new website.

Difference between Prado TX & TZ

Fabian Simiyu

Exploring the contrasts: A glimpse into the differences between Prado TX and TZ

Prado TX (left) Prado TZ
Prado TX (left) Prado TZ

In 1984, Toyota embarked on a new voyage with the debut of the first Land Cruiser Prado, a successor crafted to supplant the LJ71G.

With a lithe physique, it ushered in a paradigm of comfort and innovation.

Positioned as a scaled-down option within the illustrious Toyota Land Cruiser lineage, the Prado ingeniously entwined opulent features akin to its larger counterparts.

This journey reaches its zenith in the modern-day TX and TZ trims, standing as a testament to its unceasing and refined evolution.

Inside Toyota Land Cruiser Prado TZ
Inside Toyota Land Cruiser Prado TZ Pulse Live Kenya

READ: KOT divided over restoration of Toyota Prado that was involved in accident [Photos]

Positioned as the introductory tier, the Prado TX emerges as a wallet-friendly choice, though its fuel efficiency falls shy of its counterparts.

Its interior provides seating for up to seven individuals, while its towing prowess reaches up to 1,500 kg.

Offering an array of advantages, including nimble handling and an assortment of vibrant hues for personalisation, it offers a compelling prospect for potential buyers.

Beneath its hood resides a 2,693 cc engine, propelling the Prado TX to a maximum speed of 180 km/h.

Toyota Land Cruiser Prado 27 TX
Toyota Land Cruiser Prado 27 TX Pulse Live Kenya

Nevertheless, a fragility in stability surfaces, particularly evident during cornering maneuvers, highlighting a struggle to maintain equilibrium.

Available in both diesel and gasoline iterations, the Prado TX extends a versatile invitation for all types of journeys.

The Prado TZ emerges as the opulent choice, demanding a premium for its array of augmented features that redefine the driving encounter.

Its polished handling and cozy interior envelop passengers in luxury and ease. While the TX caters to capacious seating suitable for larger families, the TZ strategically addresses the practicality of space, obviating the disheartening realisation of insufficient room after investing in a vehicle.

Toyota Land Cruiser Prado TZ
Toyota Land Cruiser Prado TZ Pulse Live Kenya

Introducing a trove of enhancements beyond the TX, the Prado TZ proudly boasts a robust 3,956 cc engine, firmly establishing itself as the epitome of potency within the Prado realm.

In the Prado lineup, the TX emerges as the budget-friendly option, catering to those seeking affordability.

On the other hand, the TZ dons a more luxurious mantle, justifying its higher price tag with enticing features like Zenon lights, a panoramic sunroof, and electronically adjustable seats designed for comfort.

Conversely, the Prado TZ steps into the arena with a more robust engine, typically falling within the 3-3.4L range.

Toyota Land Cruiser Prado 2017 rear (cropped)
Toyota Land Cruiser Prado 2017 rear (cropped) Pulse Live Kenya
READ: List of vehicles manufactured in Kenya & their prices

This contrasts with the Prado TX, as previously explored, where the engine displacement tends to be lower.

Setting them apart, the Prado TZ indulges its occupants with the luxury of dual-zone air conditioning, whereas the TX offers a single-zone setup.

Further delineating the two models, the TZ showcases a sophisticated airmatic suspension with height control, an attribute absent in the TX.

Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.

