Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji has approved the arrest and prosecution of Emurua Dikirr MP Johana Ngeno.

In a statement released on Tuesday, DPP Haji noted that there was sufficient evidence to support criminal charges against the MP.

"On Saturday September 5, 2020 at Emurua Dikirr constituency, Narok County, the MP uttered words which were threatening, abusive and insulting and were intended or were likely to stir up ethnic animosity amongst communities residing in the Trans Mara area.

"The conduct of the MP was offensive and was intended and/or was likely to provoke breach of peace within the Trans Mara area," the DPP's statement read in part.

Emurua Dikirr MP Johana Ng'eno

Remarks against the President

The MP caused a stir with sentiments against President Uhuru Kenyatta, which did not feature in the DPP's statement.

He accused the president of threatening DP William Ruto's supporters with arrests.

In addition, the legislator asked President Kenyatta to dissolve the government and quit if he was uncomfortable working with DP Ruto.

"In his address, he used abusive and demeaning language [against] the head of State. The same was captured and went viral on social media," a police report on his arrest read in part.