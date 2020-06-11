The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has initiated investigations into corruption allegations against impeached Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru.

EACC Central Region Head Charles Rasugu told reporters that his officers will be seeking to establish whether there was a conflict of interest in the awarding of a Sh50 million tender.

According to the EACC boss, a further Sh10.6 million in travel allowances is also under investigation.

EACC’s CEO Twalib Mbarak during a past media briefing

"I can confirm that we are investigating the two cases. We have carted away documents from their offices, and I can confidently state that so far, our investigations are going on well," Rasugu stated.

EACC summons Waiguru's team

The regional boss further confirmed that summonses have been issued to a number of the Kirinyaga county administrative team.

"Senior Kirinyaga County Government officers, among them the governor’s aides, have been summoned by EACC detectives to record statements.

"Thirty eight (38) other people alleged to have been involved in the payment of Ksh50 million to Velocity Partners Limited for undone work are also on our radar," he stated.

