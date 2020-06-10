Senate Speaker Ken Lusaka on Monday evening issued a clarification over speculation on the Senators who would sit in the committee that would consider the impeachment charges against Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru.

Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria fueled speculation after he posted what he claimed were the members of the committee that would be formed to look into the allegations against Waiguru.

Kuria had predicted that the committee would be dominated by Senators allied to ODM Leader Raila Odinga and President Uhuru Kenyatta with Baringo Senator Gideon Moi chairing the committee.

[Speaker Ken Lusaka appoints 9 person committee to consider impeachment motion against Governor Anne Waiguru

1. Sen Gideon Moi (Chairperson)

2. Sen James Orengo (Vice-Chairperson)

3. Sen Fatuma Dulo

4. Sen Irungu Kangata Kangata

5. Sen Johnson Sakaja

6. Sen Ephraim Maina

7. Sen Mutula Kilonzo Jr

8. Sen Cleophas Malala

9. Sen Ledama Ole Kina.] Kuria posted.

However, Speaker Lusaka explained that the Senate was yet to receive official communication on the decision by the Kirinyaga County Assembly to impeach Governor Waiguru.

Lusaka said that the communication would be made today Wednesday June 10th after which the Senate would decide whether the charges would be heard by the whole house or by a committee.

"I have not yet received any notification from the Kirinyaga County Assembly Speaker regarding the impeachment of Governor Anne Waiguru. My office will act accordingly once we receive the communication and documents in evidence of the Assembly proceedings today (June 9, 2020)," Lusaka explained.

Majority of impeachment motions are handled by the committee although there have been exemptions where the whole house listened to the impeachment charges against Governors Nderitu Gachagua and Ferdinand Waititu.

In Waititu's case, the Senate decided to listen to the matter in the plenary after then Senate Majority Leader Kipchumba Murkomen selected Senators who were allied to the Tanga Tanga camp which Waititu associated with.

The majority side has five slots while the minority side gets four slots. If the committee quashes the impeachment of a Governor, the matter ends at the Committee stage and the Senate cannot overturn that decision.