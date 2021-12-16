Eldoret Airport to resume direct flights to Europe

According to the airport's manager, Walter Agong, the facility has reached an agreement with Ethiopian Airlines to facilitate the transportation of the fresh produce to countries such as Belgium and Netherlands.

“For many years, farmers have been transporting their produce by the road which means extra costs. But now this is a game-changer in the horticultural sector as it will significantly lower costs,” said Agong.

“Farmers are excited about this new milestone and we are targeting to increase volumes from current five tonnes per week to 15 to over 20 tonnes starting this week, that is five tonnes in each of the three flights in a week.”

At its peak, the airport was able to export 956 tonnes of agricultural produce however that was back in 2006.

Since 2009, the airport has been primarily used for passenger transportation as well as importation of electronics and textile.