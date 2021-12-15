RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  business

Gov't to connect 35,000 more households to electricity

Denis Mwangi

Over 35,000 households and 1,200 public facilities to benefit

Energy CS Monica Juma and REREC Chair Prof. Simon Gicharu presiding over the launch the Electrification of Public Facilities Project (EPFP) on December 14, 2021


The government, through the Rural Electrification and Renewable Energy Corporation (REREC), has launched what will be one of the biggest electrification projects in Kenya.

The ceremony to launch Electrification of Public Facilities Project (EPFP) was held in Tana River County on Tuesday December 15, 2021 and presided over by Energy Cabinet Secretary Monica Juma and REREC Chair Prof. Simon Gicharu

The project will see 1,200 public facilities and 35,460 households across the country connected to the national electricity grid.

Energy CS Monica Juma during the launch the Electrification of Public Facilities Project (EPFP) on December 14, 2021


The project shall include the construction of 2,850 Km of distribution lines and the installation of 1,200 transformers.

It will be executed in five segments; Nyanza and Western region, North Rift, South Rift, Central and Upper Eastern, and Lower Eastern and Coast regions.

The EPFP will be completed by June 2022; with the Charidende segment expected to be finalized in the first quarter of 2022.

Prof. Gicharu said the role of REREC is to support the government in the realization of the United Nations global agenda by ensuring that energy supply is available in all parts of the country through the provision of sustainable energy solutions for all.

He thanked the Arab Development Partners for providing funds to support the electrification project.

In particular, I wish to thank the Arab Bank for Economic Development for Africa (BADEA); OPEC Fund for International Development (OFID); Saudi Fund for Development (SFD) and the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD),” he said during the launch.

The REREC Chair also reiterated his commitment to implementing the recommendations of the Presidential taskforce on the review of power purchase agreements geared towards reducing the cost of electricity.

The Board of Directors and Management of REREC are committed to the full implementation of the taskforce report. In this regard, we have constituted an implementation team and plan of action to fast track compliance with the said report,” he stated.

The chair added that REREC would also consult with the Ministry of Energy and other sector agencies in implementing the task force report in order to provide quality service to the Kenyan people and reduce the cost of electricity for enhanced social-economic development.

Denis Mwangi

