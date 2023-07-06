The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  business

Equity Bank adjusts loan rates following CBK's move

Fabian Simiyu

Loan prices increase as Central Bank adjusts rates

Equity Bank executive chairperson James Mwangi
Equity Bank executive chairperson James Mwangi

Equity Bank's announcement of an increase in loan prices has stirred attention in the Kenyan banking industry.

Recommended articles

As the first lender to adjust its rates in response to the Central Bank of Kenya's new benchmark rate, Equity Bank has set a precedent that may prompt other financial institutions to follow suit.

With the Central Bank's recent adjustment of the central bank rate (CBR) from 9.5 percent to 10.5 percent, Equity Bank has taken the initiative to revise its lending rate accordingly.

Equity Bank Kenya
Equity Bank Kenya ece-auto-gen
ADVERTISEMENT

Customers have been notified that their loan interest rates will now be tied to the revised Equity Bank Reference Rate (EBRR) of 14.69 percent, along with a margin determined by their credit risk profile.

This move signifies a shift towards risk-based pricing in the Kenyan banking sector, wherein customers are charged varying interest rates based on their assessed likelihood of loan repayment.

While this approach encourages banks to lend more by offsetting potential defaults, it also means that borrowers may face increased costs as interest rates rise.

Equity Bank's decision will impact both existing and new loans denominated in Kenyan shillings, affecting a significant portion of its loan book, valued at Sh448.9 billion as of March.

Equity bank
Equity bank Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: CBK announces Equity Bank's acquisition of Spire Bank

As the bank takes this step, it is likely that other financial institutions will soon follow suit, necessitating higher monthly interest payments for borrowers across the industry.

This rate adjustment comes at a time when non-performing loans (NPLs) are a growing concern, as evidenced by the substantial increase in loan defaults totaling Sh82.9 billion within just four months.

The non-performing loans ratio has reached a 16-year high, standing at 14.9 percent in May, indicating a challenging economic landscape for borrowers.

ADVERTISEMENT

As the cost of credit rises, borrowers will need to carefully manage their finances to meet their loan obligations.

Kenyan shilling notes
Kenyan shilling notes Pulse Live Kenya

The impact of these changes on borrowers' ability to repay and the overall health of the banking sector remains to be seen.

The coming months will shed light on how customers and financial institutions adapt to the new rate environment, potentially shaping the future of lending in Kenya.

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

The Chinese navy intends to protect Nigeria’s resources off its coasts

The Chinese navy intends to protect Nigeria’s resources off its coasts

Equity Bank adjusts loan rates following CBK's move

Equity Bank adjusts loan rates following CBK's move

Kenya's new tax initiative has received a nod of approval from the World Bank

Kenya's new tax initiative has received a nod of approval from the World Bank

See the 8 African countries set to partner with South Korea on a new deal

See the 8 African countries set to partner with South Korea on a new deal

Threads, Meta's rival to Twitter, surpasses 10 million users within few hours

Threads, Meta's rival to Twitter, surpasses 10 million users within few hours

Tanzania’s stock market takes a huge hit, see why

Tanzania’s stock market takes a huge hit, see why

Congo sees opportunity as Chinese export limits on Gallium and Germanium raise global concerns

Congo sees opportunity as Chinese export limits on Gallium and Germanium raise global concerns

The high cost of living in Kenya persists despite its decline in inflation

The high cost of living in Kenya persists despite its decline in inflation

Tanzania secures €179.35 Million from the European Union for national development programs

Tanzania secures €179.35 Million from the European Union for national development programs

Pulse Sports

Kenyan driver impresses while driving a left-handed race car for the 1st time

Kenyan driver impresses while driving a left-handed race car for the 1st time

Sights & scenes: Ruto enjoys thrill of WRC Safari Rally Shakedown [PHOTOS]

Sights & scenes: Ruto enjoys thrill of WRC Safari Rally Shakedown [PHOTOS]

Jantabets - Where betting meets excitement & rewards

Jantabets - Where betting meets excitement & rewards

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kenyan shilling notes

Kenya shilling plummets as Ugandan banks and traders rush to offload currency

Kenyan shilling notes

Concerns mount as Kenya's sliding Shilling forces borrowing

Africa Development Bank President, Akinwumi Adesina

See the $500 million deal between African Development Bank and the United States

Ugandan Shilling and the USD

Uganda emerges as the top source of diaspora money in Kenya as remittances surge