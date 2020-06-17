Immediate former Auditor-General Edward Ouko has spoken of neglect nine months after he retired from public service.

Mr Ouko who appeared on a Citizen TV interview on Tuesday stated that his security is questionable which has left him feeling vulnerable.

"Generally what I call the post-service benefits and security for the Auditor General as compared to other offices has not been clearly legislated. So in terms of security it is very difficult to tell you that I'm secure or not because for now, thank God for the nine months I've been able to move around even though all my security was withdrawn.

Auditor-General Edward Ouko

"This office has no arrangement for security after leaving office. Anyone who harboured an ill motive when I was serving as the Auditor General can easily take advantage of my lack of security now to execute their plans. When you leave without a clear post service arrangements…it’s the most insecure time and I am most concerned about it," he stated.

He added that the government still owes him some money in unpaid allowances during the time of his service.

In September 2019, a month after his retirement, Mr Ouko had expressed similar concerns stating that he had received threats on his life.

At the time he explained that the threats did not perturb him while he was in office but since the withdrawal of his security, he believed that his life could be in danger.

The office of the Auditor General is still vacant with the selection committee yet to submit a final shortlist of candidates to President Uhuru Kenyatta.