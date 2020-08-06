Former Laikipia East MP Anthony Mutahi has been sentenced to six months in civil jail.

The ruling was issued by Justice Mary Oundo in Nyeri County after the ex-MP was found guilty of interfering with an active legal suit against him.

The sentence, however, stands suspended until September 23 when Mr Mutahi is scheduled to appear in court.

Former Laikipia East MP Anthony Mutahi (in checked green shirt)

Mr Mutahi was taken to court by one Fiona Ansett for developing a contested 19.5-acre piece of land in Nanyuki.

In an application certified as urgent, Ansett accused the former MP of going against orders issued by the Employment and Labour Relations court in November 2017.

"Mutahi is hereby committed to a civil jail for a term of six months for contempt of court for deliberately disobeying orders of this court given on November 8, 2017," Justice Oundo ruled.

Mutahi claims to be the owner of the nearly 20 acres of land in Nanyuki which has a house, 10 stables for horses, three staff quarters, a garage, a store, a water tank and 15 horses.

"I am the genuine owner. If indeed he [Stuart Cunningham] is the owner of the land, let him produce ownership documents," he stated during a past interview, claiming to have bought the land in 2009.

