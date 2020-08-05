Former Members of Parliament will be getting at least Ksh100,000 per month after legislators pass an amendment to the Parliamentary Pensions Act.

MPs who retired between 1984 and 2001 are set to receive a monthly pension of Ksh100,000 for life under revised changes to the National Assembly’s retirement benefits law.

The monthly pension for former MPs increased from the current low of Ksh33,000 to as much as Ksh125,000.

The MPs also approved amendments to the Parliamentary Pensions Act, 2002 to remove a requirement that only those who served for two terms during the 17 years be entitled to a lifelong pension.

More than 375 former MPs will see their monthly pension rise to above Ksh100,000 from the current low of Ksh33,000 and the burden will be on the taxpayer.

The payout will be backdated to July 2010, offering the former MPs millions of shillings in arrears.

All MPs who served a single term during the period will be paid pension backdated to July 1, 2010, in line with recommendations.

National Assembly Minority leader John Mbadi, who sponsored the proposal, defended the Bill as hinged on a noble intention.

Since the MPs have approved the changes, the Bill will be forwarded to the President for assent into law.