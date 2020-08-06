Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen has welcomed former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s decision to support a win-win formula for the counties revenue allocation formula.

In a post seen by Pulse Live, the former Senate Majority leader said Odinga’s support and that of Deputy President William Ruto will help the country find a solution to the revenue sharing formula stalemate, that has been going on for the past few weeks.

“I welcome Right Hon. @RailaOdinga‘s decision to support a Win -Win formula for county allocation revenue. This together with the earlier support and firm stand by HE @WilliamsRuto helps the country find solution. Thank God my adjournment motion is beginning to bear good fruit To all my colleagues led by @SakajaJohnson @SenMutula @MahamudMM @Cleophasmalala @kithure_Kindiki @ledamalekina among others who have stood firm for a United Kenya May the Lord bless you. Keep walking,” said Murkomen.

Mr. Murkomen’s remarks came shortly after ODM leader Raila Odinga who had asked the Senate to adopt the recommendations by the Commission for Revenue Allocation (CRA) change tune, to supporting a win-win formula.

CRA had proposed a county revenue sharing formula that would see the most populous counties get more money compared to others (one-man-one-shilling-one-vote formula).

Raila Odinga

Changes stance

Speaking to NTV on Wednesday, Mr. Odinga said that when he wrote a statement after the formula was voted down by the Senate, he had just returned from treatment in Dubai, and he did not know that the Senate had made changes to the proposals made by the CRA.

“When I wrote an article I talked about CRA, at that time I had just come back from Dubai. I didn’t even know that the CRA report had been changed by the committee of Parliament,” said Odinga.

The ODM leader then called on CRA to go back to the drawing board and come up with a formula that will focus on the economic strengths of each region.