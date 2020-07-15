The government on Wednesday confirmed reports that a number of workers at the Ministry of ICT and the National Treasury have contracted the novel Covid-19 infection.

While addressing the daily briefing at Afya House, Health CAS Rashid Aman stated that the occurrence should not be a cause for concern.

Dr Aman noted that state agencies just like many other institutions are likely to report confirmed positive cases since Kenya has established community transmission of Coronavirus.

The CS further confirmed that the two ministries had down-sized their staff as one of the containment measures.

He further assured that the government will be moving swiftly to address similar occurrences in other public offices.

The National Treasury has confirmed that up to 10 staff members have tested positive for Coronavirus.

The Ministry of ICT is yet to announce the number of staffers affected, however, reports indicate that there may be several cases.

Public Service Commission (PSC) has also reported another 10 confirmed positive cases among its staff which has forced other workers to go into self-isolation.

"In this regard, staff and interns will be required to proceed for self-isolation. During this period, access to commission offices will be restricted except where there is prior clearance," PSC Chief Executive Simon Rotich stated.