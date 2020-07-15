Out of 4,261 samples tested in the last 24 hrs, 461 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in Kenya.

This brings the total of patients diagnosed with Covid-19 to 11252.

Health CAS Rashid Aman also said that 51 patients have recovered from Covid-19 bringing the total number of discharges to 3068.

The number of fatalities also increased by 7 with the death toll now at being recorded at 209.

Distribution of the cases by counties is as follows; Nairobi (248), Machakos (97), Kiambu (20), Kajiado (15) and Migori (14).

Busia (12), Nakuru (11), Laikipia (7), Nyeri (7), Kilifi (6), Lamu (4), Uasin Gishu (4), Kakamega (3), Kisii (3), Kisumu (2), Makueni (2), Mombasa (1), Taita Taveta (1) and Bomet (1).