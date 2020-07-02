Ministry of Tourism CS Najib Balala on Thursday announced a reduction of park fees to encourage local and international tourism.
The CS explained that all entry fees at all national parks will now be charged at half-price.
He further noted that film makers will also enjoy shooting films at the public facilities at half price.
Th government has also placed a moratorium for free rent for all lodges in Kenya Wildlife Parks.
The measures will apply from July 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021.