Re-opening of schools could be pushed to 2021 if the new recommendations endorsed by stakeholders in the Education sector are adopted by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

According to reports, the recommendations were made following the projected peak of coronavirus in the month of September.

If the new proposal is adopted by President Kenyatta, learners in Secondary and Primary schools could repeat their current classes next year.

Exams previously scheduled for March have now been pushed to mid-August or end of 2021.

Education CS Prof George Magoha

Guidelines

Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha said Kenya must flatten the Covid-19 pandemic curve before a decision is made.

Speaking during a meeting with officials of trade unions in Education at the Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development on Wednesday, Prof Magoha said the ministry will not risk the health of school children.

He also said that official communication will be made on July 6, by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Prof Magoha said schools will be supplied with 24 million face masks for students. Each leaner will be given two reusable masks when schools open.