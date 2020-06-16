The government has planned to carry out more demolitions following the controversial Kariobangi evictions.

Ministry of Water Principal Secretary Joseph Irungu explained that the demolitions are in line with the ministry's plan to expand the capital's sewerage system.

"The sanitation coverage is at 60% and we need to move it to 80% and to almost 100% if we can manage.

"It is a very emotive issue but we have to run away from emotions and look at the reality. We cant live in a city of sewerage. Even in your own homestead when you reserve some space to construct your toilet, if you go sit on it, where will you take your sewage you will not take it to your neighbour. So even us here, we can’t take our sewage to Machakos or other counties we have to manage it here within Nairobi," he stated.

Reservoirs

The ministry official clarified that future demolitions will be to clear public land that is meant to have water reservoirs.

The areas set to experience further demolitions were listed as the areas around:-