Health CAS Dr Mercy Mwangangi on Friday revealed that she is diabetic, one of the conditions proven to exacerbate the effects of the Covid-19 disease on a person.

While addressing a press conference from Afya House, Dr Mwangangi revealed her condition as she responded to a question on government officials revealing their positive Covid-19 diagnoses.

"When it comes to stigma, we have spoken on this several times in this press briefing as individuals and we've seen different people share with you how the testing procedure goes to allay any fears when it comes to testing. There those who, as their personal right, reveal their results be they positive or negative and it is their personal right to do so.

"This is important and you as the fourth estate can help us. If you tested us here as government officials, I can bear you witness that beyond Covid-19, we have other conditions. I'm not sure if Dr Kepha here wants to get his BP (blood pressure) checked right now, perhaps he is hypertensive. I am diabetic, he probably has another condition so to expect government officials and individuals to reveal their results would require some better management in respecting people's privacy," she reasoned.

The statement came on a day when Government Spokesman Col (Rtd) Cyrus Oguna confirmed that he had tested positive for the illness.

He explained that he took a test after experiencing some of the Covid-19 symptoms and had since been admitted to an isolation facility.

