Kenya has recorded 667 more Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours bringing the total number of cases in Kenya to 16,268.

The 667 people tested positive out of 5,075 samples and among the confirmed cases is a month-old infant.

The number of Covid-19 discharges in Kenya has also risen to 7,446 after 311 more people recovered.

Health CAS Mercy Mwangangi also reported that the number of fatalities has increased to 274 after 11 more patients succumbed to the virus.

